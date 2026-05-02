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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OMODA & JAECOO celebrate 1 million global sales milestone

May 02, 2026 | 13:20
(0) user say
The Chery automotive brands marked cumulative deliveries with a music festival featuring Malaysian singer Shila Amzah.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailored to resonate with young audiences across Malaysia and Southeast Asia, the star-studded OMODA Global Music Festival has grandly concluded in Wuhu, serving as the sensational closing highlight of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit. The landmark cultural event gathered top music performers from 18 countries, featuring beloved Malaysian national treasure singer Shila Amzah, bridging global melodies with local youthful vibes and strengthening OMODA & JAECOO's deep emotional bond with Malaysian young users.

Beyond dazzling musical performances headlined by local favourite Shila Amzah, the immersive festival site integrated trendy lifestyle displays with core product showcases, officially unveiling the all-new OMODA 4 tailored for global cyber-youth groups. The futuristic smart vehicle draws huge on-site attention, equipped with immersive AI Cabin and professional VPD intelligent valet parking functions, perfectly matching the trendy, tech-savvy lifestyle of Malaysian young generations. Meanwhile, intelligent service robots co-developed by OMODA & JAECOO and the professional AiMOGA team delivered full-process smart reception and interactive experiences, fully showcasing the brand's solid intelligent manufacturing strength. The grand event coincides with OMODA & JAECOO's third brand anniversary and the landmark breakthrough of over 1 million cumulative global sales. Setting an industry record by hitting the milestone in just three years, the brand keeps optimizing its localized sales and service layout across Malaysia, winning growing recognition among local families and young drivers.

Empowered by the advanced, high-efficiency SHS super hybrid system, the brand continues to launch youth-oriented, trendy intelligent vehicles equipped with cutting-edge VPD intelligent parking and AI Cabin technologies. Moving forward, OMODA & JAECOO will fully implement its "From Million to Annual Million" strategy, deepen localized operations in Malaysia, integrate trendy youth culture with premium smart mobility, and march steadily toward the 2027 annual sales target, bringing more fashionable, eco-friendly and intelligent travel experiences to local Malaysian consumers.

By PR Newswire

OMODA & JAECOO

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OMODA & JAECOO OMODA Global Music Festival

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