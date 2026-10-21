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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PVI Insurance and KBank sign MoU on cooperation

October 21, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
PVI Insurance and Kasikornbank have signed an MoU in Thailand, paving the way for deeper cooperation between the two companies.
PVI Insurance and KBank sign MoU on cooperation
Photo: PVI Insurance

The agreement was signed on October 20, opening up opportunities to strengthen customer connectivity, explore financial solutions, and develop areas of cooperation aligned with the strengths and needs of both parties.

Kasikornbank (KBank) is one of Thailand’s largest and most influential commercial banks, consistently ranking among the country’s top two banks in terms of total assets, market capitalisation, and business performance. KBank is distinguished by its strong financial capabilities, with net profit of approximately $1.5 billion, as well as its pioneering position in digital banking.

The bank also has significant strengths in asset management, private banking, mutual funds, and credit card services. With its extensive operations, modern technology platform, and diversified development strategy, KBank is regarded as one of the top financial institutions in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

In direct insurance, PVI Insurance continued to hold the No.1 position in Vietnam’s non-life insurance market, with a market share of 17.4 per cent.

At the end of the first nine months of 2026, PVI Insurance recorded total revenue of VND25.18 trillion ($957 million), up 16.3 per cent on-year. Profit before tax reached VND1.4 trillion ($53.2 million), an increase of 22.2 per cent, equivalent to 143.7 per cent of the full-year target.

The partnership between the market leader in Vietnam’s non-life insurance sector and one of Thailand’s largest banks represents a concrete step in PVI Insurance’s strategy to expand its international partnerships, with a view to unlocking cooperation potential across the region’s financial and insurance markets.

Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership

Tasco JSC and PVI Insurance Corporation have expanded their cooperation through a series of agreements with four Tasco subsidiaries – Tasco Insurance, Savico, VETC Digital and Carpla Service – creating new opportunities across insurance, technology, automotive distribution and after-sales services.
Non-life insurers rebound on strong first-half results Non-life insurers rebound on strong first-half results

The insurance industry is showing signs of a broad recovery, with stronger first-half earnings at major non-life insurers and market indicators pointing to improving business momentum.
Thailand's KBank offers $44 million loan to BW Thailand's KBank offers $44 million loan to BW

KBank, one of Thailand's leading banks, and BW Industrial Development Joint Stock Company, Vietnam's leading for-rent logistics and industrial platform, have announced a strategic financial partnership aimed at propelling the country's industrial and logistics sectors to new heights.

By Thanh Van

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PVI Insurance KBank partnership

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