Dai-ichi Life Vietnam launches comprehensive benefits group insurance

Non-salary benefits are increasingly becoming an important competitive factor in helping businesses attract and retain talent. Recognising the practical needs of both employers and employees, Dai-ichi Life Vietnam has introduced a comprehensive suite of solutions under its “Comprehensive Benefits” group insurance offering.

Dai-ichi Life Vietnam’s leaders launch the new product. Photo: Dai-ichi Life

This solution is built around two layers of value: “Core Protection” and “Enhanced Coverage,” and delivered through three key protection pillars: An Tam Toan Dien (Group Life and Critical Illness Insurance), Vung Buoc Toan Dien (Group Accident Insurance), and Song Khoe Toan Dien (Group Health Insurance).

Specifically, the An Tam Toan Dien Group Life and Critical Illness Insurance package: In addition to providing core protection against major life risks through death and total permanent disability benefits, the product also offers financial support to help compensate for lost income and ease the financial burden of treatment, enabling employees to seek early treatment for three serious critical illnesses.

Vung Buoc Toan Dien Group Accident Insurance provides employees with a protective safety net against accident-related risks, ranging from partial disability to loss of working capacity. In addition, through income support and medical expense benefits, it helps employees and their families remain financially resilient in the face of unexpected events, giving them greater peace of mind and encouraging long-term commitment to their employer.

Meanwhile Song Khoe Toan Dien Group Health Insurance addresses a comprehensive range of healthcare and treatment needs, with standard benefits covering inpatient and outpatient care, dental treatment and maternity care. In addition, businesses can enhance their employee benefits packages with a range of differentiated healthcare benefits, including preventive healthcare services, long-term sick leave allowances of up to one month's salary, critical illness support, and doubled inpatient treatment coverage for end-stage cancer, stroke and myocardial infarction. These benefits help ease the financial burden on both employers and employees.

Building on these three pillars, businesses can design their employee benefits programmes through four flexible dimensions: coverage, scale, budget and benefits strategy. This enables them to select and combine protection options that best suit their needs, workforce characteristics and development strategies.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, deputy general director of finance at Dai-ichi Life Vietnam. Photo: Dai-ichi Life Vietnam

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, deputy general director of finance at Dai-ichi Life Vietnam, said that employees were invaluable assets and the foundation of every business’s sustainable growth.

“Through our Comprehensive Benefits group insurance solution, we aim to work alongside the business community to develop practical, flexible and people-centred employee benefits policies. This is an effective tool to provide comprehensive protection for employees, enabling them to contribute with confidence while enhancing businesses’ competitiveness,” Nha said. “The launch of the Comprehensive Benefits group insurance solution also marks another step forward in Dai-ichi Life Vietnam’s ‘Long-term Commitment’ pledge, with the aim of improving quality of life and contributing to a secure and sustainable working environment in Vietnam.”

Through the Dai-ichi Connect application, businesses and insured employees can conveniently manage insurance policies and benefits, submit insurance claims, and track claim progress and outcomes entirely online at any time of the day.

In addition, Dai-ichi Life Vietnam supports corporate employees in taking a proactive approach to exercise, healthcare and daily wellness through online health consultations provided by a team of experienced doctors.

According to Dai-ichi Life Vietnam, the company directly manages the entire claims settlement process, enabling claims to be received and processed promptly.

Hospital fee guarantee is another outstanding service offered by Dai-ichi Life Vietnam, with a network of more than 515 partner healthcare facilities both in Vietnam and internationally. Through the Dai-ichi Medic system, healthcare facilities and Dai-ichi Life Vietnam can process hospital fee guarantees entirely online, shortening approval times and minimising waiting periods for customers.

Alongside its strong business performance, Dai-ichi Life Vietnam has consistently demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility throughout more than 19 years of operations in Vietnam. Through its For a Beautiful Life Fund, the company has focused on four key areas: education, healthcare, environmental protection, and social and charitable activities, with total contributions exceeding VND95 billion ($3.65 million).

Dai-ichi Life Vietnam ties up with banking partners Dai-ichi Life Vietnam has constantly improved technology and invested in the digital ecosystem to keep up with the rapidly evolving trend of digital technology.