PTT's OR unveils 2030 sustainability framework covering economy, environment, and society

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2026 - PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), Thailand's leading energy and lifestyle retail operator, has announced its OR 2030 Goals - a comprehensive sustainability framework across three dimensions: Economic Prosperity, Living Community, and Healthy Environment - as the global energy industry undergoes accelerating transition, navigates geopolitical uncertainty, and responds to climate imperatives.

The announcement comes as OR marks its third consecutive year as the No. 1 ranked company in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 in the retail industry category, placing it among the top 1% of more than 9,200 companies assessed globally. OR has also been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJBICI) for the third straight year, reflecting the company's consistent performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions.



"At OR, we believe that growth and responsibility are not trade-offs - they are the same pursuit. Our 2030 Goals reflect our commitment to ensuring that as OR grows, so do the people, communities, and environments we operate within. Inclusive growth is not a vision statement. It is how we run our business," said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR).



OR's 2030 Goals are built on the 3Ps framework - People, Planet, and Performance, with three concrete targets: driving inclusive growth with more than one million partners, entrepreneurs, employees, and community stakeholders; improving quality of life across more than 17,000 communities, reaching over 12 million people; and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than one-third against the 2022 baseline, with a long-term commitment to Net Zero Emissions by 2050.



Across all three dimensions of its sustainability framework (Economic Prosperity, Living Community, and Healthy Environment), OR's commitments are grounded in existing operations and measurable outcomes.



On the Economic Prosperity front, OR's PTT Station network in Thailand - spanning over 2,400 stations nationwide, serving 4 million customers daily alongside 681 partner brands - provides small entrepreneurs and investors with direct access to one of Thailand's largest retail ecosystems. OR also opens sales channels within Café Amazon stores for community bakery entrepreneurs.



On the Living Community front, the Café Amazon for Chance program has opened more than 500 branches, each employing at least one hire from vulnerable groups - elderly, disabled, or otherwise disadvantaged individuals - creating over 400 jobs through an accessible franchise model. The Thaidet program, which promotes local SME products through OR's retail network, has expanded to 487 outlets nationwide, creating a direct sales channel for community entrepreneurs. The Sustainable Coffee Project develops farmers across the full supply chain from cultivation to processing, providing stable income to agricultural communities while reducing the carbon footprint of production.



On the Healthy Environment front, OR's EV Station PluZ network has expanded to more than 1,300 locations across all 77 provinces, with 2,931 DC charge connectors including Ultra-Fast Charge technology delivering up to 480 kW - capable of serving six vehicles simultaneously. OR also supplies Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to leading airlines at Suvarnabhumi Airport, contributing to the decarbonization of Thailand's aviation sector. Solar installations - spanning Solar Rooftop, Solar Floating, and Solar Farm formats - are being scaled across PTT Station sites and beyond under 15–25-year Private Power Purchase Agreements. The company has also invested in Thai Pipeline Network, operator of Thailand's oil pipeline infrastructure, strengthening energy supply security while reducing transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions.



As the energy transition reshapes markets across Asia, OR's 2030 Goals chart a clear path toward inclusive and sustainable growth, with a long-term commitment to Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.