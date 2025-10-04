Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Policy shifts loom amid mounting losses in Vietnam’s casino industry

October 04, 2025 | 11:42
(0) user say
Vietnam's casino sector is at a crossroads as nine licensed projects struggle to turn a profit, despite landmark regulations and billion-dollar investments.
Policy shifts loom amid mounting losses in Vietnam’s casino industry
The Ministry of Finance is reassessing casino regulations to address industry challenges. Photo: Ha Thanh

At a third-quarter press briefing held by the Ministry of Finance on October 3, Nguyen Hoang Duong, deputy director of the Department of Financial Institutions, outlined the challenges facing both large-scale and smaller casino projects. Currently, Vietnam has nine licensed casinos in operation, of which three exceed $2 billion in investment: Phu Quoc, Ho Tram, and Nam Hoi An. Meanwhile, six smaller projects were approved before Decree No.03/2017/ND-CP on casino business took effect.

According to Duong, casinos of this scale have contributed positively in several ways, including boosting local infrastructure, creating employment, and attracting tourism. The pilot allowing Vietnamese citizens to gamble at Phu Quoc has also reduced outbound gaming demand, keeping spending within the domestic economy.

However, these projects remain loss-making. Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi attributed the poor performance largely to the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even casinos permitted to admit local players under the pilot scheme suffer losses,” he said, noting that shifting policies in neighbouring countries had further reduced the flow of foreign visitors to Vietnamese casinos.

Smaller operations such as Do Son in northern port city of Haiphong, Lo Lai, Royal, and Hong Van in Quang Ninh, Silver Shores in the central city of Danang, and the International Hotel casino in the northern province of Lao Cai face even greater pressures, with Do Son already ceasing operations after years of loss-making.

This underlines the sector's structural weaknesses. While initial expectations centred on casinos becoming an anchor for tourism development and fiscal revenue, the reality has been a far more fragile business model, vulnerable to external shocks and regulatory gaps.

The Ministry of Finance is now conducting a comprehensive review of Decree 03, which governs casino licensing, alongside Decree No.06/2017/ND-CP on betting for horse racing, dog racing, and international football. In the case of sports betting, questions remain over what constitutes an eligible football match, how distribution channels should operate, and how advertising rules should apply.

Over the past few years, six related laws have been altered, ranging from investment and enterprise regulations to procurement and inspection. This has created further mismatches with existing decrees, pushing the ministry to amend drafts that would align the framework with wider legislative changes.

Most notably, the Politburo has concluded that Vietnam requires a dedicated law for the casino and betting industries. Such legislation, if enacted, would replace the current patchwork of decrees with a more comprehensive, long-term regulatory framework. According to Deputy Minister Chi, the Ministry of Finance has already proposed revisions to decrees 03 and 06 and will advise the government on preparing a standalone law covering casinos, sports betting, lotteries, and other prize-winning games. “This will be rolled out in the near future,” he confirmed.

The review process will likely shape the trajectory of Vietnam's gaming industry for years to come. For investors, the main question remains whether policy adjustments can unlock sufficient demand, especially among local players, to justify the multi-billion-dollar scale of current projects. The challenge is to balance economic benefits with social safeguards while reducing reliance on unsure international tourism flows.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
casino

Related Contents

Van Don complex back on agenda

Van Don complex back on agenda

Report submitted to PM on Quang Ninh's $2.18 billion casino proposal

Report submitted to PM on Quang Ninh's $2.18 billion casino proposal

Government agencies increase casino surveillance

Government agencies increase casino surveillance

Ho Chi Minh City proposes to open casinos

Ho Chi Minh City proposes to open casinos

Localities still itch for new casinos despite losses

Localities still itch for new casinos despite losses

Provinces prepare to cash in with casino business proposals

Provinces prepare to cash in with casino business proposals

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Phu My Hung inaugurates new real estate transaction office in Hanoi

Phu My Hung inaugurates new real estate transaction office in Hanoi

Policy shifts loom amid mounting losses in Vietnam’s casino industry

Policy shifts loom amid mounting losses in Vietnam’s casino industry

LŌ-GOI develops sustainable industrial properties in Vietnam

LŌ-GOI develops sustainable industrial properties in Vietnam

Thailand Companies 2025: 73 Firms Tackle Talent Crisis with Innovation

Thailand Companies 2025: 73 Firms Tackle Talent Crisis with Innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020