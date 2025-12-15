M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2025 - The M7 World Championship (M7) is set to place Indonesia at the forefront of global esports. Returning to the home ground of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Esports, the M7 will elevate Indonesia on the world stage, showcasing the nation's vibrant culture through the flagship tournament of 2024's most popular mobile esports title. At the M7 Press Conference, international video game company, MOONTON Games, unveiled the first Opening Ceremony for the title's world championship. The event will turn Jakarta into a living stage for esports in a citywide takeover and draws inspiration from the grandeur of major sporting events. The press conference also revealed the tournament draw alongside the M7 Pass, headlined by heroes, Gatotkaca and Granger.

Rise As One: The Dream That Made Us Scheduled for 9 January, the M7 Opening Ceremony marks the first grand opening in M Series history. The ceremony will celebrate the game and the nation by blending the passion of MLBB Esports with Indonesia's rich cultural heritage. Through a cinematic story where tradition meets modernity, audiences will journey through Jakarta's iconic landmarks in a showcase that unites culture and esports.

Tiger Xu, Global Head of MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: "The M7 Opening Ceremony will celebrate MLBB Esports' rise as an integral part of Indonesia's sporting landscape. Over the past five seasons, MLBB Professional League (MPL) Indonesia has drawn more than 100 million watch hours each season, rivalling the popularity of well-loved sports like football and badminton. With its growing influence, the Opening Ceremony will highlight MLBB Esports' journey as a national sporting phenomenon by honouring its past and present, while looking to its future. Through the stories of teams, players, and fans, we also hope to showcase Indonesia's traditions and give the world a glimpse of the nation's vibrant gaming and esports culture."

Through music, performances, and visual storytelling, Jakarta will become a living stage that brings the nation's passion and heritage to life. Fans from across the world are invited to #RiseAsOne alongside appearances from M7 Main Stage teams, MLBB Esports legends, and surprise guests.

Riezha Haryo Wiguna, Member of the Competition Division at the Indonesian Esports Central Board (PBESI), said: "The M Series has become one of the most influential mobile esports tournaments around the world. Indonesia is privileged to host this extraordinary event once again... To MOONTON [Games] your commitment to building a sustainable esports ecosystem in Indonesia deserves the highest appreciation. Together with PBESI, [we] have opened pathways for young talent in local communities and brought global attention to our nation. The M7 is not just a competition. [The tagline], Let the World See Us, means it's a celebration of legacy, community, and the future of the esports industry. Welcome to Indonesia, we hope you feel the warmth of our culture, the strength of our ecosystem, and the patience that makes Indonesia a global esports powerhouse. May the M7 World championship inspire new champions, ignite new stories, and show the world why Indonesia continues to be the home of esports excellence."

22 Teams, One Dream 22 teams will vie to be crowned the next MLBB world champions from 3 to 25 January. Competing on the home ground of MLBB Esports, teams will aim to claim the title in front of the game's most passionate fanbase and their share of the USD 1,000,000 prize pool. The tournament draw, unveiled at the M7 Press Conference, outlines the road ahead as the world's best teams embark on their title campaigns.

The Wild Card Stage heats up as eight teams are split into two groups, each fighting for a spot in the Swiss Stage. Virtus Pro (VP) and ZETA DIVISION (ZETA) headline the action, with VP making a splash earlier in the year by winning the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) at the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) Wild Card. Meanwhile, ZETA returns to the international MLBB stage following their MSC at EWC 25 campaign. This will mark Japan's first M Series appearance in five editions since the M2.

In the Swiss Stage, fans are in for a country-versus-country showdown, featuring two headline matchups. All eyes will be on Team Liquid (TL) take on Aurora Gaming PH (RORA). TL will be aiming to make history by completing the Golden Road (winning all major MLBB Esports titles in a single year)—a feat no team has achieved to date. Meanwhile, fans can anticipate a fierce battle as Selangor Red Giants (SRG) face off against CG Esports (CG) in the other headline matchup of the group.

Step into the battlefield with the M7 Pass

From 1 January to 25 January, fans can join the MLBB action through the M7 Pass. Players can unlock a suite of exclusive in-game rewards, including the free Gatotkaca "Solar Spark" skin. Inspired by the Indonesian folklore warrior, the Mighty Legend takes centre stage, embodying the nation's esports spirit as it ushers in the M7. Players will also be able to obtain the Granger "Thunder Ascendant" skin, M7 Lottery Coins, Battle Effects, Avatar Borders, and more. Fans who reach level 150 will secure the M7 Granger Figurine—an exclusive reward that celebrates the pinnacle of MLBB Esports. The celebration of Indonesia will continue with the Granger "Cosmic Finality" Painted skin, available through the M7 Pass Plus.

The M7 Lottery Coins will bring the legacy of the M Series to life. In the Event Shop, players can redeem the M5 Yu Zhong "Dragon's Shade" skin, the Yu Zhong "Cosmic Dragon" Painted skin, and the new Yu Zhong "Dragon's Shroud" skin. Returning M Series skins—M1 Aldous "King of Supremacy," M2 Clint "Shadow Omen," and M3 Roger "Phantom Ranger"—will feature revamped effects and new looks, inviting players to revisit the heroes who shaped the tournament over the years.

Global brands level up the MLBB celebration The M Series continues to strengthen its global esports leadership through expansive partnerships. The upcoming M7 collaborations will showcase the strategic and commercial value of MLBB Esports while giving fans access to experience-driven initiatives.

Visa made its debut in the MLBB Esports arena with a mission to empower the youth by combining financial inclusion with access to world-class esports experiences. The partnership will introduce the first Mythic VIP experience, offering premium seating, behind-the-scenes access, exclusive merchandise, and a 20% discount on tickets. Meanwhile, realme and MOONTON Games unveiled the realme 15 Pro as the M7 Official Gaming Phone. The device's dedicated esports functions will enhance the tournament experience for fans and elevate mobile esports on the global stage.

MOONTON Games has also teamed up with 1Play to launch the first M Series Trading Card Collection. The cards allow fans to engage with the tournament's legacy through physical collectibles and feature teams, players, and key competitive moments. At the same time, luxury accessories brand, Fairrie, will activate fans through a play-to-win mechanic inviting them to play MLBB while unlocking prizes through the Fairrie Games app. The partnership aims to converge lifestyle and esports through an interactive experience. Secretlab marks their fifth consecutive year with the M Series, providing players with ergonomic seating designed to support peak performance.

M7 Carnival lights up Jakarta

From 23 to 25 January, the M7 Carnival will transform Jakarta into a gaming and esports fanfare. Festival-goers can explore six interactive zones and step inside MLBB's first official pop-up store, offering limited-edition merchandise and immersive experiences that bring the game to life. Over three days, over 15,000 prizes—including exclusive M7 merchandise, limited-time skins, and partner giveaways—will be up for grabs. Fans will also have the chance to meet MPL Indonesia stars, M7 teams, and popular content creators, celebrating the passion that make MLBB Esports a global phenomenon. Tickets can be purchased at: https://id-mpl.com/m7.

According to Esports Charts, MLBB was crowned 2024's most popular mobile esports title with over 475 million Hours Watched (HW). The year capped off with the M6 amassing over 85 million HW to become the most-watched in M Series history. This momentum continued into 2025, with MLBB emerging as the most popular title in Esports World Cup (EWC) history. Headlining the world's largest multi-title esports event, the Mid Season Cup (MSC) at EWC 25 became the event's first tournament to surpass 3 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV).

Looking ahead, MLBB will take its place alongside traditional sporting disciplines at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, Thailand. The title will also feature at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games as a medalled event, cementing its presence on some of the region's largest multi-sport stages.

