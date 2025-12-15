Chris Colahan appointed Head of Commercial P&C at Chubb Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Chubb announced today the appointment of Chris Colahan as Head of Commercial Property & Casualty, Asia Pacific, effective 9 February 2026. In this role, Colahan will have overall operating responsibility for Chubb's Commercial Property & Casualty portfolio throughout the Asia Pacific region.



Colahan will report to Marcos Gunn, Regional President of Chubb Overseas General, Asia Pacific, and Brian Church, Division President, Property & Casualty, Chubb Overseas General. He will also join the company's Asia Pacific Executive Committee.



On announcing Colahan's appointment, Gunn said, "We are delighted that Chris is joining the Chubb team. He is a proven industry leader, with an extensive and deep understanding of the region, which will be invaluable as we continue to build our business in Asia Pacific. Chris is widely recognised for his commitment to excellence, and we are confident that under his leadership, our Property & Casualty business will continue to deliver outstanding results for our partners and clients."



Colahan joins Chubb from AIG where he was the Regional President for Asia Pacific. Prior to this he held senior roles with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance in London and Australia, and at RSA Insurance across the region.



Colahan holds a Bachelor of Laws from Bond University.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com