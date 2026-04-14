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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Osborne partners with Singapore's Octopus for Asia expansion

April 14, 2026 | 09:00
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The Spanish food and beverage producer appointed the distributor to expand market presence across Asia Pacific territories.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 April 2026 - Spain-based Grupo Osborne (“Osborne”), one of Europe’s oldest producers of wines and spirits, has appointed Octopus (APAC) Holdings Limited (“Octopus” or “Company”) as its principal distributor in Singapore under a five-year mandate, alongside a S$5 million strategic equity investment, marking a step towards extending the Company’s business model beyond distribution into brand creation.

Founded in 1772, Osborne is an international food and beverage group with a portfolio of premium brands and a presence in over 70 countries, supported by production facilities across Spain. It owns and manages more than 30 brands across wines, spirits and gourmet products, including global labels such as Carlos I brandy, Nordés gin, Cinco Jotas ham and Bodegas Montecillo wines.

As part of the partnership, Osborne will invest S$5 million in Singapore-listed Octopus by subscribing for new shares at S$0.0680 each, representing a 13.33% premium to the Company’s last closing price of S$0.0600 on 9 April 2026. The investment will give Osborne a 6.40% equity stake, aligning its interests with Octopus’ regional growth strategy.

Osborne, a family-owned business now led by the sixth generation, in 2024 reported net sales of €251 million (S$372 million) and net profit of €16.1 million.

Under the five-year agreement, renewable for successive three-year periods, Octopus will manage Osborne’s distribution value chain in Singapore. This includes distribution across retail, on-trade and e-commerce channels, alongside marketing, trade execution and brand positioning.

From distribution to product development

Beyond distribution, the partnership opens a pathway for Octopus to develop its own wines and spirits by leveraging Osborne’s production expertise. Products developed under this collaboration will be tailored for Asian palates, drawing on Octopus’ on-the-ground understanding of consumer preferences, pricing dynamics and route-to-market execution.

Through its wholly owned Octopus Distribution Networks, established in 2011, the Company has built a regional wholesale platform specialising in the import, distribution and marketing of beverages across Southeast Asia. Its portfolio spans both local and international brands with established provenance and heritage, supplying a customer base ranging from high-end cocktail bars to mass-market retailers.
The Osborne partnership marks a natural extension of this model. It positions Octopus to move upstream from distributor to brand creator, with the ability to originate and scale products designed for regional markets. Economic benefits from jointly developed products will be shared equally between both parties.

Scalable platform for regional expansion

The partnership is structured as a scalable regional platform, enabling Octopus to extend Osborne’s distribution footprint across Asia-Pacific. Expansion beyond Singapore will be carried out via separate local distribution agreements with existing and newly acquired distribution companies. This allows the network to scale progressively as Octopus builds its regional presence.

Fernando Terry Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Osborne, said: “This partnership with Octopus represents a decisive step in Osborne’s international growth strategy. Asia-Pacific is a priority region for our brands, and Singapore provides a solid platform from which to strengthen our presence in high-potential markets. The investment in Octopus reflects our confidence in their operational capabilities and business vision. We share the same ambition: to bring the excellence and authenticity of our brands to new consumers across the region. We are convinced that, together, we can accelerate our expansion and develop value propositions adapted to the preferences of the Asian market.”

Paul Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus, said the collaboration expands the Company’s role within the value chain.

“This partnership goes beyond distribution. By combining Osborne’s production expertise with our market knowledge, we will be able to develop products built for Asian consumers from the outset,” he said. “It marks a step forward in our strategy to become not just a distributor of global brands, but a creator and owner of brands in our own right.”

The distribution agreement is expected to contribute to Octopus’ revenue growth and enhance margins through a greater mix of premium, brand-led products.

Octopus intends to replicate this model across future partnerships, combining distribution mandates and strategic investments, where appropriate, with product co-development to build a regional, brand-led platform.

https://www.octopusholdings.asia/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Octopus (APAC) Holdings Limited

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