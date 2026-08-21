Olymptrade partners with HOPE Worldwide for Kuala Lumpur healthcare outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2026 – Olymptrade, a global trading platform, partnered with HOPE Worldwide Malaysia on a charity initiative to support food distribution and healthcare access for low-income families in Kuala Lumpur.



HOPE Worldwide Malaysia is a non-profit organization founded in 2000. It supports urban low-income households and marginalized communities through food assistance, healthcare access and community wellbeing programs across the country.



On August 15, the partners held a food distribution event near the Sentul Free Clinic, handing out 180 care boxes to impoverished families. Each box contained 10 kg of rice, flour, cooking oil, dried noodles, canned food, a choco malt drink, biscuits, potatoes and vegetables.



Olymptrade also contributed to HOPE's Health & Wellbeing Program, which supports both the Sentul Free Clinic of HOPE and mental wellness training for community members.



The Sentul clinic, one of the NGO's major projects, has been offering free, high-quality healthcare to local marginalized communities since 2000, treating more than 80,000 patients, including children and the elderly. Olymptrade's donation will cover two months of the clinic's operations, covering doctors' salaries, medical supplies, program allowances and facility upkeep.



Olymptrade's donation will also fund three months of wellness training for 25 women, led by a qualified mental wellness facilitator. The program is designed to help mothers build emotional resilience, so they're better equipped to support and guide their own children.



This isn't Olymptrade's first charity campaign. The company has run similar missions in other countries where it operates, including Indonesia, Nigeria, Brazil, India and others, partnering with well-known local charities each time.



The Kuala Lumpur campaign follows the same model, pairing immediate relief with a longer-term investment in healthcare and wellness.



Olymptrade sees this combination as key to helping communities not just today, but for years to come. It also hopes the initiative will raise broader awareness of the food security challenges many Malaysian families continue to face.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.