Solana, XRP and Cardano among top contenders awaiting SEC ETF approval

October 06, 2025 | 12:11
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a key regulatory change enabling faster approval for crypto ETFs on major exchanges.
As of September 17, platforms like Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe can list digital asset ETFs under a streamlined, standardised process, replacing the older case-by-case approach.

The updated framework reduces the minimum review time to 75 days. Analysts see this as a breakthrough for digital assets, especially as investors increasingly seek regulated, institutional-grade exposure to the broader crypto market beyond Bitcoin and Ether.

XRP takes the lead as ETF-ready altcoin gains traction

Among the altcoins drawing serious attention, XRP appears to be the frontrunner. Backed by the XRP Ledger (XRPL), it supports 1,500 transactions per second with minimal fees and low latency, making it ideal for cross-border payments and asset tokenisation – two key ETF use cases.

On September 8, Nasdaq submitted an ETF proposal to the SEC that included XRP as a central asset. This comes as the regulator signals a more open stance on digital assets, highlighting transparency and regulatory clarity. Market watchers believe XRP’s strong technical foundation and improved regulatory outlook make it a natural candidate for early approval.

Solana and Cardano shine in the altcoin ETF race

Solana is a high-speed blockchain that can process thousands of transactions per second at low cost. It’s a favourite for decentralised finance (DeFi) apps and NFTs, both of which generate high volumes and liquidity – two essential characteristics for ETF suitability.

Meanwhile, Cardano has taken a more cautious and structured approach, with an energy-efficient consensus mechanism. This makes ADA a “safer” choice for more traditional investors, especially as environmental factors gain more weight in financial decision-making.

Both of these coins are now seen as strong candidates in the next wave of altcoin ETFs, especially after the SEC’s new regulation shortened the approval timeline to roughly 75 days. This could be the right moment for investment funds to diversify beyond Bitcoin and Ether, which already have their own ETFs.

The SEC’s move to ease rules and enable altcoins to enter the ETF market is a strong signal of progress for the crypto industry. With their technical strengths, liquidity and growing adoption, XRP, Solana, and Cardano are shaping up to be front-runners in this new ETF era – potentially opening the door for digital assets to reach more mainstream investors around the world.

Vietnam legalises digital and crypto assets Vietnam legalises digital and crypto assets

Vietnam legalised digital and cryptoassets in the Law on Digital Technology Industry passed by the National Assembly on June 14.
Dunamu and Military Bank to launch Vietnam’s first digital asset exchange Dunamu and Military Bank to launch Vietnam’s first digital asset exchange

Dunamu, operator of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, is partnering with Military Bank to launch Vietnam’s first domestic digital asset exchange.
Crypto ambitions: from early adopters to digital leaders Crypto ambitions: from early adopters to digital leaders

As Vietnam prepares to launch its first official digital asset exchanges, the country attempts to position itself as Southeast Asia’s next digital finance powerhouse. Talking to VIR’s Khanh Vy, Kenny Li, co-founder and COO of Manta Network, explored how Vietnam could bridge blockchain and the real economy, turning its grassroots crypto enthusiasm into a competitive national advantage.

By Vy Bui

Nasdaq ETF approval Digital asset ETFs SEC regulation change Solana XRP Cardano SEC ETF

