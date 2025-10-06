Solana, XRP and Cardano among top contenders awaiting SEC ETF approval

As of September 17, platforms like Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe can list digital asset ETFs under a streamlined, standardised process, replacing the older case-by-case approach.

The updated framework reduces the minimum review time to 75 days. Analysts see this as a breakthrough for digital assets, especially as investors increasingly seek regulated, institutional-grade exposure to the broader crypto market beyond Bitcoin and Ether.

XRP takes the lead as ETF-ready altcoin gains traction

Among the altcoins drawing serious attention, XRP appears to be the frontrunner. Backed by the XRP Ledger (XRPL), it supports 1,500 transactions per second with minimal fees and low latency, making it ideal for cross-border payments and asset tokenisation – two key ETF use cases.

On September 8, Nasdaq submitted an ETF proposal to the SEC that included XRP as a central asset. This comes as the regulator signals a more open stance on digital assets, highlighting transparency and regulatory clarity. Market watchers believe XRP’s strong technical foundation and improved regulatory outlook make it a natural candidate for early approval.

Solana and Cardano shine in the altcoin ETF race

Solana is a high-speed blockchain that can process thousands of transactions per second at low cost. It’s a favourite for decentralised finance (DeFi) apps and NFTs, both of which generate high volumes and liquidity – two essential characteristics for ETF suitability.

Meanwhile, Cardano has taken a more cautious and structured approach, with an energy-efficient consensus mechanism. This makes ADA a “safer” choice for more traditional investors, especially as environmental factors gain more weight in financial decision-making.

Both of these coins are now seen as strong candidates in the next wave of altcoin ETFs, especially after the SEC’s new regulation shortened the approval timeline to roughly 75 days. This could be the right moment for investment funds to diversify beyond Bitcoin and Ether, which already have their own ETFs.

The SEC’s move to ease rules and enable altcoins to enter the ETF market is a strong signal of progress for the crypto industry. With their technical strengths, liquidity and growing adoption, XRP, Solana, and Cardano are shaping up to be front-runners in this new ETF era – potentially opening the door for digital assets to reach more mainstream investors around the world.

