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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Philippine Seven Corporation adopts RELEX software for supply chain forecasting

September 15, 2026 | 09:45
(0) user say
Retailer Philippine Seven Corporation selected RELEX Solutions to automate supply chain forecasting and inventory management across its network of 7-Eleven convenience store locations in the Philippines.

MANDALUYONG CITY, Philippines, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC), the exclusive operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Philippines, is now utilizing forecasting and replenishment from RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to transform planning across its 27 distribution centers (DCs). The implementation, delivered in partnership with genieX, has combined RELEX's world-class technology with genieX's business consultancy, project management, and local market expertise to optimize PSC's end-to-end supply chain.

7-Eleven is the world's largest convenience store chain, with over 83,000 outlets in 17 countries. In the Philippines, PSC oversees all 7-Eleven operations nationwide. By implementing RELEX's forecasting and replenishment capabilities, PSC will replace its spreadsheet-based processes with automated, data-driven planning to improve supplier collaboration, increase fill rates, and upgrade operational efficiency.

"For over four decades, PSC has worked to make 7-Eleven a trusted part of everyday life for Filipinos," said Victor Paterno, Chair of Philippine Seven Corporation. "As we continue to expand and digitalize, partnering with RELEX and genieX enables us to strengthen our supply chain foundation and plan more effectively for the future."

RELEX and genieX will work closely with PSC to ensure a smooth implementation and continuous support throughout the project.

"7-Eleven is one of the most recognizable brands in the Philippines," said Mahesh Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer at genieX. "We're proud to support PSC in implementing RELEX's advanced forecasting and replenishment solution. Together, we'll help drive efficiency, accuracy, and resilience across their supply chain."

The RELEX forecasting and replenishment capabilities enable more accurate and agile demand planning by leveraging multiple data sources while accounting for seasonality and local fluctuations. In addition, RELEX provides DC-level visibility and precise replenishment recommendations, helping retailers, like PSC, reduce manual work, optimize inventory, and improve service levels.

"We're delighted to welcome Philippine Seven Corporation to the RELEX customer community," said Rod Talbot, Vice President of Sales, APAC at RELEX Solutions. "We look forward to helping PSC achieve similar results across the dynamic and diverse Philippine market."

Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

By PR Newswire

RELEX Solutions

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TagTag:
Philippine Seven Corporation RELEX software supply chain

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