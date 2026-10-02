Datamine introduces Expenditure Watch 2.0 platform for mining portfolio compliance

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamine has announced the launch of Expenditure Watch 2.0, a redesigned expenditure compliance and reporting platform for mining and exploration companies managing mineral title obligations across tenement portfolios.

Originally developed to address expenditure reporting requirements in Western Australia, Expenditure Watch 2.0 has been redesigned as a web-based platform that can support different jurisdictions and operating environments. The release introduces multi-user access, centralised data management and portfolio-wide visibility of expenditure commitments.

The platform connects accounting data, exploration activity and mineral title obligations in one system. It enables teams to track required, actual and committed expenditure, monitor compliance status, forecast future requirements and prepare reporting information with less manual reconciliation between spreadsheets, accounting systems and tenement records.

"This launch marks an important step in expanding Expenditure Watch beyond its original desktop and jurisdictional scope," said John Shippick, VP Exploration at Datamine. "The web-based platform supports our broader direction for connected exploration workflows by bringing expenditure information, exploration activity and tenure obligations together. This gives organisations a more consistent and scalable way to manage compliance across complex tenement portfolios."

Expenditure Watch 2.0 provides land, tenure, exploration and finance teams with a shared view of commitments and reporting requirements. This helps users identify tenements that may require attention, review expenditure allocation and prepare for reporting deadlines.

The platform forms part of Datamine's wider Exploration portfolio, alongside Discover, Fusion, PA Explorer and LandTrack Systems, supporting connected workflows from field activity and exploration data through to tenure and expenditure compliance.

Learn more about Expenditure Watch 2.0: https://dataminesoftware.com/expenditure-watch-by-datamine