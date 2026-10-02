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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chery Australia opens reservations for Stockman diesel hybrid utility vehicle

October 02, 2026 | 14:50
(0) user say
Automotive manufacturer Chery Australia launched advance reservation ordering for its Stockman diesel hybrid utility vehicle ahead of official commercial showroom sales.

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Australia has today opened the official reservation program for its highly anticipated Stockman diesel hybrid ute, giving Australian customers the opportunity to secure their place in line ahead of the vehicle's official sales launch.

From 1 October 2026 until official sales commence, customers who place a Stockman reservation online will be eligible for an exclusive pre-launch incentive package, designed to provide additional value to early adopters.

The pre-launch reservation offer includes:

  • $2,000 Bunnings gift card
  • Three years / 45,000km of complimentary scheduled servicing
  • Priority reservation of the Stockman in Matte Silver

Chery is excited to have entered an exclusive partnership with Bunnings to support the launch of the new Chery Stockman, bringing together two brands that share a strong connection with Australian lifestyles. The partnership reflects the Stockman's positioning as a versatile and capable dual-cab ute, designed to support Australians across work, weekends and everyday adventures.

As part of the pre-launch reservation program, customers who secure their Stockman reservation from 1 October will receive a $2,000 Bunnings Gift Card, providing an added benefit that complements the vehicle's practical, go-anywhere character.

The Stockman is an important addition to Chery's expanding Australian line-up, bringing the brand into the competitive dual-cab ute segment and broadening its offering to Australian customers.

"Opening reservations for the Stockman marks an important milestone for Chery in Australia," said Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Chery Australia.

"We've had a phenomenal response to the Stockman since the first announcement, and the reservation program gives customers the opportunity to secure their place ahead of the official sales launch, while also receiving a valuable pre-launch offer."

"The Stockman represents another significant step in the expansion of the Chery brand in Australia, and we look forward to sharing more details with customers as we move closer to its official launch."

Further information, including pricing, specifications and official sales launch timing, will be announced closer to the Stockman's arrival in Australian showrooms.

Chery Stockman reservations open online from 1 October 2026, with deliveries commencing from 1st Feb 2027.

Pre-launch reservation offer: $2,000 Bunnings gift card | 3 years/45,000km free servicing | Matte Silver reservation colour

Terms and conditions apply. The $2,000 Bunnings gift card is subject to applicable offer terms. Reservation, servicing and vehicle availability conditions apply. Further details will be available at the time of reservation. This offer is promoted and administered by Chery Motor Australia.

For more details on Chery visit www.cherymotor.com.au

By PR Newswire

Chery Australia

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Chery Australia Chery Australia reservation Stockman diesel hybrid

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