UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development

The Institute of Construction Economics under the Ministry of Construction and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) signed an MoU on January 22 to develop a centre of excellence for BIM application in railway projects, aimed at strengthening technical capacity, standards, and best practices in rail infrastructure development.

The event had the participation of Matt Western MP, the UK government’s Trade Envoy, British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung, head of the Institute of Construction Economics Nguyen Tan Vinh, as well as representatives from Vietnam and the UK.

Photo: MoC

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung said the presence of UK representatives showed the British government’s strong commitment to Vietnam and highlighted the increasingly substantive strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Vietnam is striving to become a developed country by 2045, and transport infrastructure, especially railways, is a key driver of this goal,” he said, noting preparations for major projects including the North–South high-speed railway and urban rail networks in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and neighbouring provinces.

Dung said these projects are technically demanding, require large capital outlays, and are designed to serve for generations, with completion set out in Vietnam’s railway network development plan to 2030 and beyond.

“Under Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, and Resolution No.71/NQ-CP, digital transformation is not a choice but a requirement. Applying BIM to construction works, including major railway schemes, is therefore essential to ensure quality and efficient use of resources,” he said.

Photo: MoC

The deputy minister welcomed the UK’s track record in applying BIM, particularly in railway projects, and said the partnership would support Vietnam in establishing a specialised BIM centre. He also expressed hope that British experts would provide technology transfer and training, enabling Vietnam to build in-house capacity for applying BIM in railway development.

Matt Western MP said, “Today’s MoU signing is the culmination of 10 years of technical cooperation and mutual trust. British expertise is perhaps best illustrated by the Elizabeth line in London.”

He added that a BIM centre of excellence for railway projects would serve as a hub for knowledge exchange, allowing British specialists to train Vietnamese engineers directly. This approach, he said, would help ensure Vietnam’s railway network meets international standards, cut construction costs by up to 20 per cent, reduce waste, and support the country’s net-zero commitments.

