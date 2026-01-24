Corporate

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development

January 24, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
Cooperation with the UK is set to advance the use of digital construction technologies in Vietnam’s rail sector, with a new initiative focused on Building Information Modelling (BIM).

The Institute of Construction Economics under the Ministry of Construction and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) signed an MoU on January 22 to develop a centre of excellence for BIM application in railway projects, aimed at strengthening technical capacity, standards, and best practices in rail infrastructure development.

The event had the participation of Matt Western MP, the UK government’s Trade Envoy, British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung, head of the Institute of Construction Economics Nguyen Tan Vinh, as well as representatives from Vietnam and the UK.

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development
Photo: MoC

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung said the presence of UK representatives showed the British government’s strong commitment to Vietnam and highlighted the increasingly substantive strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Vietnam is striving to become a developed country by 2045, and transport infrastructure, especially railways, is a key driver of this goal,” he said, noting preparations for major projects including the North–South high-speed railway and urban rail networks in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and neighbouring provinces.

Dung said these projects are technically demanding, require large capital outlays, and are designed to serve for generations, with completion set out in Vietnam’s railway network development plan to 2030 and beyond.

“Under Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, and Resolution No.71/NQ-CP, digital transformation is not a choice but a requirement. Applying BIM to construction works, including major railway schemes, is therefore essential to ensure quality and efficient use of resources,” he said.

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development
Photo: MoC

The deputy minister welcomed the UK’s track record in applying BIM, particularly in railway projects, and said the partnership would support Vietnam in establishing a specialised BIM centre. He also expressed hope that British experts would provide technology transfer and training, enabling Vietnam to build in-house capacity for applying BIM in railway development.

Matt Western MP said, “Today’s MoU signing is the culmination of 10 years of technical cooperation and mutual trust. British expertise is perhaps best illustrated by the Elizabeth line in London.”

He added that a BIM centre of excellence for railway projects would serve as a hub for knowledge exchange, allowing British specialists to train Vietnamese engineers directly. This approach, he said, would help ensure Vietnam’s railway network meets international standards, cut construction costs by up to 20 per cent, reduce waste, and support the country’s net-zero commitments.

Vingroup and T&T build investment dossiers for urban railway projects Vingroup and T&T build investment dossiers for urban railway projects

Vingroup and T&T Group are permitted to compile investment dossiers on three of the ten urban railway projects to be constructed until 2025.
French firms eye railway projects in Vietnam French firms eye railway projects in Vietnam

A mission of the French Embassy in Vietnam led by Laurent Chopiton, Deputy Economic Counsellor, on October 8 worked with Vietnam Railways (VNR) on a possible cooperation in railway projects in the future.
Hitachi Group proposes to develop railway projects in Vietnam Hitachi Group proposes to develop railway projects in Vietnam

Hitachi Group has expressed its interest in expanding its operations in Vietnam in numerous sectors, especially railway.
Vietnam welcomes Chinese firms' engagement in high-speed railway projects: Deputy PM Vietnam welcomes Chinese firms' engagement in high-speed railway projects: Deputy PM

Vietnam welcomes Chinese enterprises, including the CCECC, to actively collaborate with Vietnamese firms to improve competitiveness in terms of technology, quality, and cost-efficiency as they engage in the investment and construction of high-speed rail lines in Vietnam.

By Bich Thuy

Tag:
Vietnam the UK british railway projects BIM Building Information Modeling

Data-driven risk management signals major shift in customs administration

Data-driven risk management signals major shift in customs administration

Cosmetics rules set for overhaul under draft decree

Cosmetics rules set for overhaul under draft decree

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development

Decree opens incentives for green urban development

Decree opens incentives for green urban development

