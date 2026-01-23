Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2026 - This news release is made by Johnson Electric Holdings Limited ("Johnson Electric" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the business operations and selected unaudited financial information of the Group for the nine months ended 31 December 2025.



The Group's sales for the nine months ended 31 December 2025 were US$2,726 million compared to US$2,730 million for the same period in the previous financial year, a decrease of approximately US$4 million. Exchange rate movements had a favourable impact of US$40 million on the Group's sales during the period.



Sales of Automotive Products Group ("APG")



APG's sales for the nine months ended 31 December 2025 were US$2,301 million, a decrease of US$14 million or 1% compared to the same period in financial year 24/25. Excluding currency effects, APG's sales decreased by US$49 million or 2%.



The division's sales changes by region, excluding currency effects, were as follows:

Nine months ended

31 December 2025 Asia-Pacific 6% Decrease Europe, the Middle East and Africa 1% Decrease Americas 1% Increase Total 2% Decrease



In Asia-Pacific, sales decreased by 6%, driven by pricing adjustments implemented to remain competitive and weaker demand for non-domestic car brands in China, which has historically been a strong market for APG. This was partially offset by growth in sales to domestic car brands. Sales of products for thermal management, steering and closure applications, together with oil pumps decreased, partially offset by increased sales of products for braking, vision and transmission applications.



In Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), sales decreased by 1%. Sales of products for closure, vision and thermal management applications decreased, mitigated by increased sales of oil pumps, powder metal components and other products for transmission applications.



In the Americas, sales increased by 1%. Sales of powder metal components, oil pumps and products for thermal management applications increased, largely offset by decreased sales of products for braking and engine and fuel management applications due to the phasing out of certain programs.



Sales of Industry Products Group ("IPG")



IPG's sales for the nine months ended 31 December 2025 were US$425 million, an increase of US$10 million or 2% compared to the same period in the previous financial year. Excluding currency effects, IPG's sales increased by US$5 million or 1%. The overall performance reflects a mixed regional picture, shaped by varying market and customer dynamics.



The division's sales changes by region, excluding currency effects, were as follows:

Nine months ended

31 December 2025 Asia-Pacific 1% Decrease Europe, the Middle East and Africa 6% Increase Americas 2% Decrease Total 1% Increase

In Asia-Pacific, sales decreased by 1%, primarily due to significant price competition affecting both IPG and some of its customers in certain product segments. Consequently, sales of products for food and beverage, floor care and printer applications decreased. This was largely offset by increased sales for lawn and garden, medical and data centre cooling applications.



In EMEA, sales increased by 6%, driven by a combination of inventory replenishment by certain customers following their consumption of previous inventory surpluses, as well as the launch of new products. This resulted in increased sales of products for lawn and garden, and heating applications and flexible printed circuits. This was partially offset by a decrease in sales of products for beverage applications.



In the Americas, sales decreased by 2% mainly due to the combined effects of reduced demand from certain customers and some programs reaching end of life. This resulted in decreased sales of products for ventilation and surgical applications. This was partially offset by stronger sales of piezo motors and piezo motion subsystems, which benefited from strong demand for high-precision equipment for semiconductor manufacturing and medical drug-dosing systems.



Chairman's Comments on Sales Performance and Outlook



Commenting on the Group's sales performance and near-term outlook, Dr. Patrick Shui-Chung Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive, said: "Johnson Electric's sales for the financial year to date have remained stable, reflecting generally subdued macroeconomic conditions and high levels of uncertainty related to geopolitics and US trade policies. Based on current trading conditions and customer orders, full-year Group sales are expected to be broadly similar to the prior year. In this environment, Johnson Electric remains focused on executing its strategy to deliver long-term value through innovation, operational excellence, and a resilient global supply chain."



Cautionary Statement



Shareholders and potential investors in the Company are reminded that the information provided in this news release, including information related to the expected outlook for the full year, is based on the Group's unaudited internal records and management accounts. This information has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.



Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing or investing in the shares of the Company.

