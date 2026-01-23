Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ixCrypto Publishes Q4 and Half-Year Index Reviews

January 23, 2026 | 10:28
(0) user say
The digital asset index provider released its quarterly and semi-annual assessments covering cryptocurrency and blockchain industry performance throughout the latter half of last year.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - IX Asia Indexes today announced the 2025 4th quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series and the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 30th January 2026 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1 ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")
The number of constituents will remain unchanged at 19 with 3 additions and 3 deletions.

Additions
  1. BNB
  2. Monero
  3. Zcash
Deletions
  1. Toncoin
  2. Polkadot
  3. Uniswap
After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 86.67%* (excluding stablecoins, which have 8.38% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 76.82%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.83T to USD3.38T (-11.75%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD163.91B to USD157.69B (-3.79%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price decreased by 18.41% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")

Addition
  1. BNB
Deletion
  1. Dogecoin
1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").

Additions
  1. BNB
  2. Bitcoin Cash
Deletions
  1. Sui
  2. Chainlink
1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").

Additions
  1. BNB
  2. Bitcoin Cash
Deletions
  1. Sui
  2. Stellar
1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes
As of the cut-off date on 31st December 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 81.72% and 18.28% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.

At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 83.12% and 16.88% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index
The number of constituents will increase from 4 to 6 Stablecoin comprises 8.38% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.97% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.

Additions
  1. Paypal USD
  2. World Liberty Financial USD
Deletions
No deletion

2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index
The number of constituents will decrease from 20 to 19 with 1 addition and 2 deletions.

Additions
  1. Arbitrum
Deletions
  1. GateToken
  2. Vechain
3. Exchange Review
As a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Passed Exchanges
  1. Binance
  2. MEXC
  3. LBank (NEW)
  4. Bybit
  5. Gate.io
  6. Kucoin (NEW)
  7. Huobi Global
  8. Crypto.com
  9. OKEx
  10. Coinbase Exchange
Removed Exchanges
  1. Bitget
  2. Upbit
The selected 10 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders' background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)
#As of 31st December 2025, based on the past 90 days average
XXXX (NEW)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q4

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")
Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
Number of Constituents 19 in Q4 2025
Launch Date 12th December 2018
Base Date 3rd December 2018
Base Value 1,000
Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
Currency US Dollar
Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24x7

(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
Website https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index
Crypto 90-day-average-

Market Cap		 90-day-average-

Volume		 Cut-off

Price		 Cumulative

Market Coverage		 Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
1 Bitcoin $1,989,284,098,818 $63,657,225,640 $88,430.14 58.89% 40.00%
2 Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 $2,971.42 71.18% 26.88%
3 XRP $136,413,074,765 $4,664,704,256 $1.88 75.21% 8.53%
4 BNB $135,843,874,064 $3,594,573,146 $860.55 79.24% 8.88%
5 Solana $88,201,626,948 $6,019,801,260 $124.93 81.85% 5.27%
6 TRON $27,987,763,480 $768,794,987 $0.29 82.68% 2.03%
7 Dogecoin $26,060,743,087 $2,119,786,157 $0.12 83.45% 1.55%
8 Cardano $19,025,988,100 $963,071,173 $0.35 84.01% 0.95%
9 Hyperliquid $12,100,123,024 $459,515,998 $25.99 84.37% 0.66%
10 Bitcoin Cash $10,827,264,073 $464,109,669 $595.15 84.69% 0.89%
11 Chainlink $10,680,231,005 $794,751,228 $12.41 85.00% 0.66%
12 Stellar $8,938,708,816 $230,152,790 $0.21 85.27% 0.51%
13 Sui $7,483,130,662 $991,745,859 $1.43 85.49% 0.40%
14 Avalanche $7,310,744,864 $551,428,569 $12.56 85.71% 0.40%
15 Litecoin $6,987,901,448 $743,485,394 $78.76 85.91% 0.45%
16 Monero $6,902,908,361 $183,543,268 $438.67 86.12% 0.61%
17 Hedera $6,668,837,860 $269,894,606 $0.11 86.32% 0.36%
18 Zcash $6,549,882,643 $1,212,003,644 $528.45 86.51% 0.65%
19 Shiba Inu $5,428,032,178 $165,251,163 $0.00 86.67% 0.32%

As of 31 December,2025

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website

Appendix 3

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
Index Constituent ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto

Altcoin 10

SR Index
1 Bitcoin 20.00% 46.23% 10.00% 37.99% - -
2 Ethereum 20.00% 20.83% 10.00% 17.12% 10.00% 26.46%
3 XRP 20.00% 11.74% 10.00% 9.64% 10.00% 14.91%
4 BNB 20.00% 11.98% 10.00% 9.84% 10.00% 15.21%
5 Solana 20.00% 9.22% 10.00% 7.58% 10.00% 11.72%
6 TRON - - 10.00% 4.71% 10.00% 7.27%
7 Dogecoin - - 10.00% 4.12% 10.00% 6.36%
8 Cardano - - 10.00% 3.21% 10.00% 4.96%
9 Hyperliquid - - 10.00% 2.68% 10.00% 4.15%
10 Bitcoin Cash - - 10.00% 3.11% 10.00% 4.82%
11 Chainlink - - - - 10.00% 4.14%

As of 31 December 2025

Appendix 4

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index
Crypto 90-day-average Crypto

Market Cap		 90-day-average Crypto

Volume		 Index Level Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50 Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
Bitcoin $1,989,284,098,818 $63,657,225,640 21347.98 50.00% 83.12%
Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 25514.52 50.00% 16.88%

As of 31 December 2025

Appendix 5

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes
Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-

volume		 Cut-off

Price		 Cumulative

Market Coverage		 Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
1 Tether USDT $183,552,503,827 $124,872,302,744 $0.9989 66.46% 40.00%
2 USDC $76,268,680,935 $15,196,262,826 $0.9997 26.98% 40.00%
3 Ethena USDe $8,966,457,127 $264,620,656 $0.9984 2.23% 6.81%
4 Dai $5,364,378,401 $158,710,775 $0.9997 1.90% 5.81%
5 PayPal USD $3,272,894,735 $102,279,408 $0.9995 1.26% 3.83%
6 World Liberty Financial USD $2,779,011,080 $482,782,958 $0.9992 1.17% 3.55%

As of 31 December 2025

Appendix 6

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index
Crypto 90-day-average-

Market Cap		 90-day-average-

volume		 Cut-off

Price		 Cumulative

Market Coverage		 Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
1 Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 $2,971.42 12.29% 40.00%
2 Solana $88,201,626,948 $6,019,801,260 $124.93 14.90% 25.88%
3 TRON $27,987,763,480 $768,794,987 $0.29 15.73% 9.97%
4 Cardano $19,025,988,100 $963,071,173 $0.35 16.29% 4.64%
5 Hyperliquid $12,100,123,024 $459,515,998 $25.99 16.65% 3.24%
6 Chainlink $10,680,231,005 $794,751,228 $12.41 16.97% 3.23%
7 Sui $7,483,130,662 $991,745,859 $1.43 17.19% 1.97%
8 Avalanche $7,310,744,864 $551,428,569 $12.56 17.41% 1.99%
9 Hedera $6,668,837,860 $269,894,606 $0.11 17.60% 1.76%
10 Toncoin $4,774,404,428 $148,654,256 $1.62 17.74% 1.47%
11 Mantle $4,498,375,025 $214,742,447 $0.97 17.88% 1.16%
12 Polkadot $4,361,897,490 $263,725,224 $1.81 18.01% 1.10%
13 NEAR Protocol $2,658,622,509 $293,031,954 $1.51 18.09% 0.72%
14 Ethereum Classic $2,282,830,048 $120,244,235 $11.86 18.15% 0.68%
15 Internet Computer $2,155,777,289 $229,758,159 $2.83 18.22% 0.57%
16 Aptos $2,009,849,397 $162,937,619 $1.72 18.28% 0.47%
17 Polygon

(prev. MATIC)		 $1,672,121,703 $116,186,816 $0.10 18.33% 0.40%
18 Arbitrum $1,467,291,089 $188,742,687 $0.19 18.37% 0.40%
19 Cosmos $1,317,125,662 $100,431,704 $1.97 18.41% 0.35%

As of 31 December,2025

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price; the arrangement of order may not be the same as the 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website

Appendix 7

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination
Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:
Index Name Bloomberg Ticker NASDAQ Reuters Ticker
Real-time Delayed
ixCrypto Index IXCI IXCI2 .IXCI .IXCI
ixBitcoin Index IXCBI IXCBI2 .IXBI .IXBI1
ixEthereum Index IXCEI IXCEI2 .IXEI .IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes

For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By IX Crypto Indexes

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ixCrypto ixCrypto Index Series

Related Contents

ixCrypto Index Q3 2025 Review: Top Ten Coins Rebalanced

ixCrypto Index Q3 2025 Review: Top Ten Coins Rebalanced

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020