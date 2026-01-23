ixCrypto Publishes Q4 and Half-Year Index Reviews

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - IX Asia Indexes today announced the 2025 4th quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series and the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 30th January 2026 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:
1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series
1.1 ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")
The number of constituents will remain unchanged at 19 with 3 additions and 3 deletions.
Additions
- BNB
- Monero
- Zcash
Deletions
- Toncoin
- Polkadot
- Uniswap
After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 86.67%* (excluding stablecoins, which have 8.38% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 76.82%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.
Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.83T to USD3.38T (-11.75%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD163.91B to USD157.69B (-3.79%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price decreased by 18.41% since the last review.
1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")
Addition
- BNB
Deletion
- Dogecoin
1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").
Additions
- BNB
- Bitcoin Cash
Deletions
- Sui
- Chainlink
1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").
Additions
- BNB
- Bitcoin Cash
Deletions
- Sui
- Stellar
1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes
As of the cut-off date on 31st December 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 81.72% and 18.28% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.
At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 83.12% and 16.88% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.
2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series
2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index
The number of constituents will increase from 4 to 6 Stablecoin comprises 8.38% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.97% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.
Additions
- Paypal USD
- World Liberty Financial USD
Deletions
No deletion
2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index
The number of constituents will decrease from 20 to 19 with 1 addition and 2 deletions.
Additions
- Arbitrum
Deletions
- GateToken
- Vechain
3. Exchange Review
As a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:
Passed Exchanges
- Binance
- MEXC
- LBank (NEW)
- Bybit
- Gate.io
- Kucoin (NEW)
- Huobi Global
- Crypto.com
- OKEx
- Coinbase Exchange
Removed Exchanges
- Bitget
- Upbit
The selected 10 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders' background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.
For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.
*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)
#As of 31st December 2025, based on the past 90 days average
XXXX (NEW)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q4
Appendix 1
ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")
|Universe
|All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
|Selection Criteria
|Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
|Number of Constituents
|19 in Q4 2025
|Launch Date
|12th December 2018
|Base Date
|3rd December 2018
|Base Value
|1,000
|Reconstitution Rule
|If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
|Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
|Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
|Weighting Methodology
|Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
|Currency
|US Dollar
|Dissemination
|Every 5 seconds for 24x7
(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)
|Website
|https://ix-index.com/
Appendix 2
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index
|Crypto
|90-day-average-
Market Cap
|90-day-average-
Volume
|Cut-off
Price
|Cumulative
Market Coverage
|Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
|1
|Bitcoin
|$1,989,284,098,818
|$63,657,225,640
|$88,430.14
|58.89%
|40.00%
|2
|Ethereum
|$415,231,257,775
|$33,284,215,403
|$2,971.42
|71.18%
|26.88%
|3
|XRP
|$136,413,074,765
|$4,664,704,256
|$1.88
|75.21%
|8.53%
|4
|BNB
|$135,843,874,064
|$3,594,573,146
|$860.55
|79.24%
|8.88%
|5
|Solana
|$88,201,626,948
|$6,019,801,260
|$124.93
|81.85%
|5.27%
|6
|TRON
|$27,987,763,480
|$768,794,987
|$0.29
|82.68%
|2.03%
|7
|Dogecoin
|$26,060,743,087
|$2,119,786,157
|$0.12
|83.45%
|1.55%
|8
|Cardano
|$19,025,988,100
|$963,071,173
|$0.35
|84.01%
|0.95%
|9
|Hyperliquid
|$12,100,123,024
|$459,515,998
|$25.99
|84.37%
|0.66%
|10
|Bitcoin Cash
|$10,827,264,073
|$464,109,669
|$595.15
|84.69%
|0.89%
|11
|Chainlink
|$10,680,231,005
|$794,751,228
|$12.41
|85.00%
|0.66%
|12
|Stellar
|$8,938,708,816
|$230,152,790
|$0.21
|85.27%
|0.51%
|13
|Sui
|$7,483,130,662
|$991,745,859
|$1.43
|85.49%
|0.40%
|14
|Avalanche
|$7,310,744,864
|$551,428,569
|$12.56
|85.71%
|0.40%
|15
|Litecoin
|$6,987,901,448
|$743,485,394
|$78.76
|85.91%
|0.45%
|16
|Monero
|$6,902,908,361
|$183,543,268
|$438.67
|86.12%
|0.61%
|17
|Hedera
|$6,668,837,860
|$269,894,606
|$0.11
|86.32%
|0.36%
|18
|Zcash
|$6,549,882,643
|$1,212,003,644
|$528.45
|86.51%
|0.65%
|19
|Shiba Inu
|$5,428,032,178
|$165,251,163
|$0.00
|86.67%
|0.32%
As of 31 December,2025
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap
Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website
Appendix 3
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
|Index Constituent
|ixCrypto 5 EW Index
|ixCrypto 5 SR Index
|ixCrypto 10 EW Index
|ixCrypto 10 SR Index
|ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
|ixCrypto
Altcoin 10
SR Index
|1
|Bitcoin
|20.00%
|46.23%
|10.00%
|37.99%
|-
|-
|2
|Ethereum
|20.00%
|20.83%
|10.00%
|17.12%
|10.00%
|26.46%
|3
|XRP
|20.00%
|11.74%
|10.00%
|9.64%
|10.00%
|14.91%
|4
|BNB
|20.00%
|11.98%
|10.00%
|9.84%
|10.00%
|15.21%
|5
|Solana
|20.00%
|9.22%
|10.00%
|7.58%
|10.00%
|11.72%
|6
|TRON
|-
|-
|10.00%
|4.71%
|10.00%
|7.27%
|7
|Dogecoin
|-
|-
|10.00%
|4.12%
|10.00%
|6.36%
|8
|Cardano
|-
|-
|10.00%
|3.21%
|10.00%
|4.96%
|9
|Hyperliquid
|-
|-
|10.00%
|2.68%
|10.00%
|4.15%
|10
|Bitcoin Cash
|-
|-
|10.00%
|3.11%
|10.00%
|4.82%
|11
|Chainlink
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10.00%
|4.14%
As of 31 December 2025
Appendix 4
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index
|Crypto
|90-day-average Crypto
Market Cap
|90-day-average Crypto
Volume
|Index Level
|Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50
|Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
|Bitcoin
|$1,989,284,098,818
|$63,657,225,640
|21347.98
|50.00%
|83.12%
|Ethereum
|$415,231,257,775
|$33,284,215,403
|25514.52
|50.00%
|16.88%
As of 31 December 2025
Appendix 5
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes
|Crypto
|90-day-average- Market Cap
|90-day-average-
volume
|Cut-off
Price
|Cumulative
Market Coverage
|Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
|1
|Tether USDT
|$183,552,503,827
|$124,872,302,744
|$0.9989
|66.46%
|40.00%
|2
|USDC
|$76,268,680,935
|$15,196,262,826
|$0.9997
|26.98%
|40.00%
|3
|Ethena USDe
|$8,966,457,127
|$264,620,656
|$0.9984
|2.23%
|6.81%
|4
|Dai
|$5,364,378,401
|$158,710,775
|$0.9997
|1.90%
|5.81%
|5
|PayPal USD
|$3,272,894,735
|$102,279,408
|$0.9995
|1.26%
|3.83%
|6
|World Liberty Financial USD
|$2,779,011,080
|$482,782,958
|$0.9992
|1.17%
|3.55%
As of 31 December 2025
Appendix 6
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index
|Crypto
|90-day-average-
Market Cap
|90-day-average-
volume
|Cut-off
Price
|Cumulative
Market Coverage
|Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
|1
|Ethereum
|$415,231,257,775
|$33,284,215,403
|$2,971.42
|12.29%
|40.00%
|2
|Solana
|$88,201,626,948
|$6,019,801,260
|$124.93
|14.90%
|25.88%
|3
|TRON
|$27,987,763,480
|$768,794,987
|$0.29
|15.73%
|9.97%
|4
|Cardano
|$19,025,988,100
|$963,071,173
|$0.35
|16.29%
|4.64%
|5
|Hyperliquid
|$12,100,123,024
|$459,515,998
|$25.99
|16.65%
|3.24%
|6
|Chainlink
|$10,680,231,005
|$794,751,228
|$12.41
|16.97%
|3.23%
|7
|Sui
|$7,483,130,662
|$991,745,859
|$1.43
|17.19%
|1.97%
|8
|Avalanche
|$7,310,744,864
|$551,428,569
|$12.56
|17.41%
|1.99%
|9
|Hedera
|$6,668,837,860
|$269,894,606
|$0.11
|17.60%
|1.76%
|10
|Toncoin
|$4,774,404,428
|$148,654,256
|$1.62
|17.74%
|1.47%
|11
|Mantle
|$4,498,375,025
|$214,742,447
|$0.97
|17.88%
|1.16%
|12
|Polkadot
|$4,361,897,490
|$263,725,224
|$1.81
|18.01%
|1.10%
|13
|NEAR Protocol
|$2,658,622,509
|$293,031,954
|$1.51
|18.09%
|0.72%
|14
|Ethereum Classic
|$2,282,830,048
|$120,244,235
|$11.86
|18.15%
|0.68%
|15
|Internet Computer
|$2,155,777,289
|$229,758,159
|$2.83
|18.22%
|0.57%
|16
|Aptos
|$2,009,849,397
|$162,937,619
|$1.72
|18.28%
|0.47%
|17
|Polygon
(prev. MATIC)
|$1,672,121,703
|$116,186,816
|$0.10
|18.33%
|0.40%
|18
|Arbitrum
|$1,467,291,089
|$188,742,687
|$0.19
|18.37%
|0.40%
|19
|Cosmos
|$1,317,125,662
|$100,431,704
|$1.97
|18.41%
|0.35%
As of 31 December,2025
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price; the arrangement of order may not be the same as the 90-day-average-Market Cap
Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website
Appendix 7
ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination
Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.
The vendor tickers are shown below:
|Index Name
|Bloomberg Ticker
|NASDAQ
|Reuters Ticker
|Real-time
|Delayed
|ixCrypto Index
|IXCI
|IXCI2
|.IXCI
|.IXCI
|ixBitcoin Index
|IXCBI
|IXCBI2
|.IXBI
|.IXBI1
|ixEthereum Index
|IXCEI
|IXCEI2
|.IXEI
|.IXEI1
For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes
For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.
For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com
