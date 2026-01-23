ixCrypto Publishes Q4 and Half-Year Index Reviews

BNB Monero Zcash

Bitget Upbit

Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents 19 in Q4 2025 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40% Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24x7



(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors) Website https://ix-index.com/

Crypto 90-day-average-



Market Cap 90-day-average-



Volume Cut-off



Price Cumulative



Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Bitcoin $1,989,284,098,818 $63,657,225,640 $88,430.14 58.89% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 $2,971.42 71.18% 26.88% 3 XRP $136,413,074,765 $4,664,704,256 $1.88 75.21% 8.53% 4 BNB $135,843,874,064 $3,594,573,146 $860.55 79.24% 8.88% 5 Solana $88,201,626,948 $6,019,801,260 $124.93 81.85% 5.27% 6 TRON $27,987,763,480 $768,794,987 $0.29 82.68% 2.03% 7 Dogecoin $26,060,743,087 $2,119,786,157 $0.12 83.45% 1.55% 8 Cardano $19,025,988,100 $963,071,173 $0.35 84.01% 0.95% 9 Hyperliquid $12,100,123,024 $459,515,998 $25.99 84.37% 0.66% 10 Bitcoin Cash $10,827,264,073 $464,109,669 $595.15 84.69% 0.89% 11 Chainlink $10,680,231,005 $794,751,228 $12.41 85.00% 0.66% 12 Stellar $8,938,708,816 $230,152,790 $0.21 85.27% 0.51% 13 Sui $7,483,130,662 $991,745,859 $1.43 85.49% 0.40% 14 Avalanche $7,310,744,864 $551,428,569 $12.56 85.71% 0.40% 15 Litecoin $6,987,901,448 $743,485,394 $78.76 85.91% 0.45% 16 Monero $6,902,908,361 $183,543,268 $438.67 86.12% 0.61% 17 Hedera $6,668,837,860 $269,894,606 $0.11 86.32% 0.36% 18 Zcash $6,549,882,643 $1,212,003,644 $528.45 86.51% 0.65% 19 Shiba Inu $5,428,032,178 $165,251,163 $0.00 86.67% 0.32%

Index Constituent ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto



Altcoin 10



SR Index 1 Bitcoin 20.00% 46.23% 10.00% 37.99% - - 2 Ethereum 20.00% 20.83% 10.00% 17.12% 10.00% 26.46% 3 XRP 20.00% 11.74% 10.00% 9.64% 10.00% 14.91% 4 BNB 20.00% 11.98% 10.00% 9.84% 10.00% 15.21% 5 Solana 20.00% 9.22% 10.00% 7.58% 10.00% 11.72% 6 TRON - - 10.00% 4.71% 10.00% 7.27% 7 Dogecoin - - 10.00% 4.12% 10.00% 6.36% 8 Cardano - - 10.00% 3.21% 10.00% 4.96% 9 Hyperliquid - - 10.00% 2.68% 10.00% 4.15% 10 Bitcoin Cash - - 10.00% 3.11% 10.00% 4.82% 11 Chainlink - - - - 10.00% 4.14%

Crypto 90-day-average Crypto



Market Cap 90-day-average Crypto



Volume Index Level Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50 Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional Bitcoin $1,989,284,098,818 $63,657,225,640 21347.98 50.00% 83.12% Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 25514.52 50.00% 16.88%

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-



volume Cut-off



Price Cumulative



Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 Tether USDT $183,552,503,827 $124,872,302,744 $0.9989 66.46% 40.00% 2 USDC $76,268,680,935 $15,196,262,826 $0.9997 26.98% 40.00% 3 Ethena USDe $8,966,457,127 $264,620,656 $0.9984 2.23% 6.81% 4 Dai $5,364,378,401 $158,710,775 $0.9997 1.90% 5.81% 5 PayPal USD $3,272,894,735 $102,279,408 $0.9995 1.26% 3.83% 6 World Liberty Financial USD $2,779,011,080 $482,782,958 $0.9992 1.17% 3.55%

Crypto 90-day-average-



Market Cap 90-day-average-



volume Cut-off



Price Cumulative



Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Ethereum $415,231,257,775 $33,284,215,403 $2,971.42 12.29% 40.00% 2 Solana $88,201,626,948 $6,019,801,260 $124.93 14.90% 25.88% 3 TRON $27,987,763,480 $768,794,987 $0.29 15.73% 9.97% 4 Cardano $19,025,988,100 $963,071,173 $0.35 16.29% 4.64% 5 Hyperliquid $12,100,123,024 $459,515,998 $25.99 16.65% 3.24% 6 Chainlink $10,680,231,005 $794,751,228 $12.41 16.97% 3.23% 7 Sui $7,483,130,662 $991,745,859 $1.43 17.19% 1.97% 8 Avalanche $7,310,744,864 $551,428,569 $12.56 17.41% 1.99% 9 Hedera $6,668,837,860 $269,894,606 $0.11 17.60% 1.76% 10 Toncoin $4,774,404,428 $148,654,256 $1.62 17.74% 1.47% 11 Mantle $4,498,375,025 $214,742,447 $0.97 17.88% 1.16% 12 Polkadot $4,361,897,490 $263,725,224 $1.81 18.01% 1.10% 13 NEAR Protocol $2,658,622,509 $293,031,954 $1.51 18.09% 0.72% 14 Ethereum Classic $2,282,830,048 $120,244,235 $11.86 18.15% 0.68% 15 Internet Computer $2,155,777,289 $229,758,159 $2.83 18.22% 0.57% 16 Aptos $2,009,849,397 $162,937,619 $1.72 18.28% 0.47% 17 Polygon



(prev. MATIC) $1,672,121,703 $116,186,816 $0.10 18.33% 0.40% 18 Arbitrum $1,467,291,089 $188,742,687 $0.19 18.37% 0.40% 19 Cosmos $1,317,125,662 $100,431,704 $1.97 18.41% 0.35%

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker NASDAQ Reuters Ticker Real-time Delayed ixCrypto Index IXCI IXCI2 .IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI IXCBI2 .IXBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI IXCEI2 .IXEI .IXEI1

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - IX Asia Indexes today announced the 2025 4th quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series and the IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 30th January 2026 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series1.1 ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")The number of constituents will remain unchanged at 19 with 3 additions and 3 deletions.AdditionsDeletionsAfter the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 86.67%* (excluding stablecoins, which have 8.38% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 76.82%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.83T to USD3.38T (-11.75%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD163.91B to USD157.69B (-3.79%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price decreased by 18.41% since the last review.1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ("IXSR5")AdditionDeletion1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ("IXSR10").AdditionsDeletions1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").AdditionsDeletions1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH IndexesAs of the cut-off date on 31st December 2025, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("IX5050") maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixEthereum Index (IXEI). The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") has a weighting of 81.72% and 18.28% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 83.12% and 16.88% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin IndexThe number of constituents will increase from 4 to 6 Stablecoin comprises 8.38% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.97% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.AdditionsDeletionsNo deletion2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure IndexThe number of constituents will decrease from 20 to 19 with 1 addition and 2 deletions.AdditionsDeletions3. Exchange ReviewAs a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:Passed ExchangesRemoved ExchangesThe selected 10 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders' background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents' weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)#As of 31st December 2025, based on the past 90 days averageXXXX (NEW)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2025 Q4Appendix 1ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")Appendix 2Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto IndexAs of 31 December,2025# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market CapSelection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our websiteAppendix 3Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio IndexesAs of 31 December 2025Appendix 4Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional IndexAs of 31 December 2025Appendix 5Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin IndexesAs of 31 December 2025Appendix 6Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure IndexAs of 31 December,2025# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price; the arrangement of order may not be the same as the 90-day-average-Market CapSelection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our websiteAppendix 7ixCrypto Indexes DisseminationReal time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.The vendor tickers are shown below:For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia IndexesFor data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.