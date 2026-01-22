Lambency Detailing Opens Bukit Batok Location

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2026 - Lambency Detailing, a name trusted by car owners across Singapore for its commitment to exceptional automotive care, is marking a significant new chapter. The company has officially opened its second outlet at WCEGA Plaza in Bukit Batok, making professional car grooming more accessible to clients in the west, just as demand is set to surge for Chinese New Year.

Recognised as the Sgcarmart Star Merchant from 2021 to 2026 and a SONAX Authorised Premium Detailer, Lambency Detailing blends world-class German technology with unrivalled workmanship. Led by IDA-certified professionals, the team brings deep technical knowledge and a long-standing reputation for transparent, quality service to every appointment. This expansion into Bukit Batok is a natural step forward for a company whose sole mission has always been to provide every car owner with peace of mind, fair pricing, and genuine care in a welcoming, no-pressure environment.With the opening of its Bukit Batok outlet, Lambency Detailing is also introducing an expanded menu of services to meet the evolving needs of car enthusiasts and owners of premium vehicles. Launching in 2026, the team will offer dry ice treatment for gentle, effective cleaning without water or harsh chemicals, professional car spray painting using top-grade materials to restore any vehicle's finish to showroom brilliance, to safeguard paintwork against chips, scratches, and environmental harm for the long term. It should be noted that advanced services such as dry ice treatment and professional spray painting are available exclusively at the Ubi outlet, where the team is equipped with the specialised technology and facilities required for these precision-driven solutions.Lambency Detailing's journey began with one simple frustration: the belief that car owners in Singapore should not have to compromise on price, quality, or service. Through years of refinement and the support of like-minded car owners, the company has grown into a centre of technical excellence, where clients receive truly personalised before-and-after care. Today, Lambency Detailing's experience and dedication can be found at both of its conveniently located centres — its flagship Ubi outlet serving Singapore's automotive hub in the east, and the newly opened Bukit Batok outlet at WCEGA Plaza for the west — ensuring that more drivers can embrace their festive journeys with vehicles that look and feel their absolute best."Our new Bukit Batok outlet represents a fresh chapter of growth for Lambency Detailing. By extending our presence to the west, we are doubling down on our commitment to technical excellence. We want our customers to experience a higher standard of transparency and quality as we evolve our service offerings for 2026," says Matthew Lim, Director of Quantum Globe Pte Ltd, the company behind Lambency Detailing.For this Chinese New Year and beyond, Lambency Detailing is ready to help every car owner drive forward with confidence, value, and peace of mind. Whether you are a first-time car owner or a collector of luxury vehicles, the Lambency promise remains the same: quality workmanship, honest pricing, and dedicated care at every step.For appointments and more information, visit https://lambencydetailing.com/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.