Elong Hotel Technology Partners with Evians Holdings

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - On January 19, Elong Hotel Technology Group, China's innovative integrated accommodation industry platform, and Evians Holdings International, a new force in Malaysia's cultural tourism sector, jointly held a strategic launch event in Kuala Lumpur. The two parties signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement and completed the signing of their first batch of collaborative projects. The milestone was witnessed by nearly 200 investors, industry partners, and media representatives.

This collaboration arrives at a historic juncture in China-Malaysia relations. In 2025, the two nations announced their joint commitment to building a high-level community with a shared future, heralding a "Golden 50 Years" of bilateral ties. Concurrently, Malaysia is channeling significant efforts into its "Visit Malaysia 2026" tourism campaign, identifying China as one of its most critical target markets. Seizing this opportune moment, Evians Holdings International, with its exceptional local market insight and resource integration capabilities, has joined forces with Elong Hotel Technology Group, which brings mature platform-based expertise and extensive hotel management experience. This partnership represents a profound practice of technological innovation and cultural integration within the tourism and hospitality industry.



Strategic Elevation: Ecosystem Global Expansion and Local Co-Creation



Elong Hotel Technology Group's approach is defined by its "Ecosystem Go-Global" strategy. This transcends simple brand licensing, focusing instead on exporting a complete, China-validated solution. This integrated package encompasses brand standards, operational systems, digital intelligence tools, supply chain, and financial support. The strategy is designed to systematically address core challenges for Chinese hotel brands expanding overseas—such as localization and supply chain support—while introducing leading digital intelligence technologies and end-to-end management innovation to local partners.



Elong Hotel Technology Group has already established robust technological and supply chain systems. Its "Digital Intelligence Empowerment 3.0" product suite integrates tools like AI-powered site selection and revenue management, systematically enhancing hotel investment, operational, and management efficiency. Its mid-platform empowerment company, Zhiyi Technology, has deployed an international PMS system adapted for global hotel use, featuring direct connections to major global distribution channels. Additionally, the company has initiated overseas warehouse construction in key regions like Southeast Asia. This infrastructure ensures the efficient logistics delivery of high-quality Chinese hotel supplies, providing a solid foundation for overseas projects.



Ms. Xi Dandan, CEO of Elong Hotel Technology Group, stated, "As our overseas business progressively develops, we are now expanding the boundaries of the Elong Hotel Technology ecosystem globally. Choosing to engage in deep co-creation with local partners like Evians is a core embodiment of this strategy."



Complementary Advantages: Premier Local Operations Empowered by an Intelligent Platform



This partnership represents a strategic complementarity of two core competencies. Evians Holdings International is deeply rooted in Malaysia's multicultural fabric. Its competitive edge lies in profound local market insight, top-tier asset operational capabilities, and a unique "tourism + culture + media" content creation ecosystem. Conversely, Elong Hotel Technology's Eight Major Empowerment Systems inject an "intelligent core" into projects. They provide full-cycle solutions that enhance asset efficiency and investment return predictability. Evians Holdings International, leveraging its local resource network, cultural storytelling, and content production strengths, ensures projects are deeply integrated into the local market and cultural context. This synergy enables precise brand localization and creates unique experiences that extend beyond conventional accommodation.



Looking forward, both parties will continue to deepen their collaboration. They are jointly committed to striving for the higher goal of building a smart, sustainable, and culturally vibrant new ecosystem for the future of hospitality, thereby contributing industrial strength to the service of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

