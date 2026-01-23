McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

BERLIN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 22 January 2026 - McFIT, a cornerstone of the European fitness landscape since 1997, is entering a new chapter in its corporate development: for the first time, the successful gym concept will be offered as an international franchise. This move paves the way for McFIT's global franchise growth in previously untapped markets without company-owned locations.



To date, McFIT has been active exclusively with over 230 company-owned gyms across Europe (Germany, Austria, and Italy). All studios have been leased, built, and fully operated by the company. This structure will remain unchanged in existing markets. At the same time, McFIT is now pursuing an international growth strategy that complements the successful franchise model of Gold's Gym, which has been part of the RSG Group since 2020. Gold's Gym currently operates 58 company-owned studios worldwide alongside 507 franchise gyms.



"Over the past years, we have proven that we not only understand franchise systems, but can successfully scale them worldwide," says Jörg Fockenberg, VP Strategy, Expansion & Franchise at the RSG Group.



"With the internationalization of McFIT as a franchise concept, we are taking the next logical step and opening our strongest European brand to new markets around the world."



To make the McFIT concept globally accessible for franchise partners, the company developed a comprehensive package of professional franchise tools. These are designed to adapt flexibly to local conditions, ensure strong brand management and a consistent brand appearance, and provide partners with all necessary tools for smooth studio setup and daily operations. This is complemented by clearly defined processes and structures that support franchise partners from initial contact through well beyond contract signing.



"Our goal is to create a franchise system that offers partners maximum guidance, security, and efficiency – while fully leveraging McFIT's unique brand strength," explains Dr. Jobst Müller-Trimbusch, Co-CEO of the RSG Group. "We want to empower entrepreneurs worldwide to continue the success story of McFIT in their own countries."



The McFIT franchise is exclusively aimed at countries in which the brand is not yet represented with company-owned gyms. This opens McFIT to a wide range of new markets and target groups. The primary focus is on recruiting master franchisees.



Further information is available at www.mcfit.com/franchise-en

