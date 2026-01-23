HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2026 - 22 January 2026 - The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) held the 2024/25 Caring Company Scheme Recognition Ceremony today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Chris SUN Yuk-han, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended as the Guest of Honour. This year, a total of 3,500 caring companies and organisations were recognised.

For the first time, HKCSS released the major findings from the Caring Business Achievements Overview, providing an in-depth look at corporate trends in addressing social issues such as population ageing, workforce challenges, and climate change across four key pillars: Partnership, Social, Economic, and Environmental Sustainability.

Chris SUN Yuk-han, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, congratulated the businesses and organizations recognized by the Caring Company Scheme. He emphasized that building a compassionate society requires collaboration with the business community, which plays a vital role alongside government and non-governmental efforts. By prioritizing employee welfare, employers not only uplift families but also drive growth, attract talent, and foster mutual benefits. SUN called upon the business sector to engage more proactively in this initiative, fostering a collective commitment to building a more caring society for all.

24 Years of Deep-Rooted Partnership: 28% of Collaborations Last 10 Years or More

The Caring Company Scheme has been running for 24 years. The Revd Canon the Hon. Peter Douglas KOON, SBS, JP, Chairman of HKCSS, stated in his speech: "The Scheme underwent a significant revamp recently to localise international sustainability frameworks. Through our inaugural data analysis, we can observe the business sector's overall performance in tackling challenges like population ageing and climate change. We hope these trends will guide companies to transform a culture of care into concrete business decisions."

Data indicates that business-social partnerships have built a solid foundation. Over 70% of companies have maintained partnerships with community partners for three years or more, while 28% have sustained collaborations for over a decade, reflecting a commitment to long-term stability in cross-sectoral collaboration.

New Frontier in the Workplace: Support for Working Caregivers Emerges as a Key Focus

Corporate performance in supporting caregivers has become a focal point. Data reveals that over 80% of companiess have popularised flexible work arrangements, and 104 companies received special "Caregiver-Friendly" commendations for their outstanding support measures this year.

Hon Grace CHAN Man-yee, Chief Executive of HKCSS, observed several innovative cases: "Some companies have implemented eight weeks of fully paid adoption leave, five days of leave for only-child caregivers, and even 'Grandchild Leave'. Others provide patient companion service. Supporting caregivers does not necessarily require massive financial investment; as long as it starts from the employees' needs, the possibilities for caring business are endless."

Five Key Recommendations: From "Ad Hoc Actions" to "Policy Integration"

While companies excel in charitable donations and active participation, there is room for improvement in environmental data tracking (currently at approximately 30%) and workplace diversity. Consequently, HKCSS proposes five key recommendations:

Deepen Caring Standards: Treat the Caring Company Scheme indicators as operational benchmarks to establish a systematic socially responsible business model.

Promote Professional Sharing and Responsible Procurement: Encourage management to join NGO boards as volunteers to provide professional support and integrate NGO products into corporate procurement supply chains.

Build Diverse and Inclusive Workplaces: Actively employ disadvantaged groups to tap into new talent pools and implement flexible work to support working caregivers.

Sustain Investment in Talent Development: Recognize talent as a driver of economic growth, enhance staff training, and strengthen mental health support.

Initiate Data-Driven Management: We recommend that companies immediately start tracking data related to sustainability performance to ensure that social initiatives are measurable and sustainable.

In 2024/25, the Caring Company Scheme received over 4,300 applications. Ultimately, 3,500 companies and organisations were recognised the Caring Company and Caring Organisation logos, comprising large corporations (42%), SMEs (51%), and organisations (7%). HKCSS emphasised that the data release aims to establish a long-term mechanism to guide the business sector in finding room for improvement and addressing future social challenges through collaboration.

