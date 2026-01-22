Functional Food and Wellness Summit Wraps Up

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - On January 21, 2026, the two-day 2026 Functional Food & Wellness Summit (FFWS 2026) successfully concluded in Bangkok, Thailand. As an flagship annual event and benchmark hub in the global functional food sector, especially across the Asia-Pacific region, the summit fulfills the core mission of linking top global industrial resources and guiding the industry's innovative development.

It gathered over 150 industry elites from more than 20 countries and regions, including China, Canada, the U.S., France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Among them were core decision-makers and R&D leaders from global giants such as FeiHe, Morinaga, Mead Johnson, Suntory, Yili Group, Meiji, Amway, Health & Happiness (H&H), Mengniu Dairy, Rousselot, and Sirio. They engaged in in-depth discussions and precise resource matching around key industrial topics like policy compliance, technological innovation, and market expansion, consolidating consensus and injecting strong momentum for the high-quality advancement of the global functional food industry.



The summit was jointly guided by authoritative institutions, including the International Probiotics Association (IPA), the Asean Alliance of Health Supplement Associations（AAHSA）, the Malaysian Dietary Supplements Association (MADSA), the Japan Health Business Media, the Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council (ENAC®), and Coherent Market Insights. FeiHe served as the Diamond Sponsor, Morinaga as the Gold Sponsor, and Rousselot as the Presentation Sponsor.



During the two-day sessions, nearly 30 industry leaders delivered professional insights. George Paraskevakos, Executive Director of the International Probiotics Association, deeply interpreted the trends and challenges of microbiome innovation from the perspective and practice of the IPA. Pichit Pongsukvechkul, immediate Past President of Health Food and Supplements Association, detailed the latest regulatory dynamics of health products and functional foods in ASEAN, offering practical guidance for enterprises' cross-border layout. Sandeep Gupta, Chief Founder of the Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council, focused on the overseas expansion paths of Indian and global nutraceutical brands, providing ideas for enterprises to tap into international markets. Leading businesses including Amway, Meiji, H&H and FeiHe delivered high-value keynote speeches at the conference, and the conference also arranged panel discussions focusing on core topics, which sparked a wealth of insightful ideas centering on hot issues such as technological innovation, market trends and compliance development.



The 2026 Functional Food & Wellness Industry Awards Ceremony drew wide attention. Centering on ingredient innovation, product R&D, and technological breakthroughs, the organizing committee honored outstanding businesses and products in niche tracks such as gut health, maternal and infant nutrition, bone health, immune protection, blood sugar management, sports nutrition, cognitive function, digestive health, and anti-aging, setting industry benchmarks. Representatives of winning businesses stated that the awards are recognition of their products and technologies, and will further inspire them to deepen innovation and enhance product quality and core competitiveness.



Fresh Milk Protein Ingredient Technology Innovation Award-Liquid Milk Protein-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Breast Milk-Adapted Formula Technology Innovation Award-AceKid Plus Genugro Growing-up Formula-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Annual Cognitive Function Product Award-Bifidobacterium breve MCC1274-Morinaga



Annual Probiotic Innovation for Glycemic Control Product Award-Mengniu Yourui Antangdun Probiotic Powder-Mengniu Dairy



Annual Probiotic Product Award-Biobor PROBIOTICS GUMMY BEARS- Biobor Health （Guangdong) Co., Ltd.



Annual Gold Award for Gut Health-Yili Health Science Changshi Probiotic Freeze-Dried Powder-Yili Group



Annual Liver Health Product Award-BElixz LIVCORE-BE International



Annual Immune Protection Excellence Award-Mengniu Yourui Huangjin Protein Powder-Mengniu Dairy



Annual Technological Innovation Pioneer Award-Mengniu Ruibuen EnZhi Infant Formula Milk Powder，Mengniu Ruibuen QinYi Infant Formula Milk Powder，Mengniu Ruibuen ChuAi Niu Niu Infant Formula Milk Powder-Mengniu Dairy



Annual Bone and Joint Health Product Award-Biobor D3+K2+Ca GUMMIES- Biobor Health （Guangdong) Co., Ltd.



Active Nutrient & Fresh Ingredient Formula Technology Innovation Excellence Award-Qicui Infant Formula Milk Powder, Jicui Infant Formula Milk Powder-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Excellence Award for Infant & Toddler Fresh Formula Rice Cereal-Feihe Platinum Formula Rice Cereal-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Annual Digestive Health Ingredient Award-SIRIO Apple Cider Vinegar AppOtics®-Sirio Pharma



Annual Gold Award for Protein Quality-Yili Health Science Immunoglobulin Protein Powder-Yili Group



Annual Technological Innovation Pioneer Award-Tribiosynsis®-Chambio



Annual Popular Product Flavor Award-Mengniu Yourui Selenium-Enriched High-Calcium Goat Milk Powder-Mengniu Dairy



Annual Bone and Joint Health Product Award-Mengniu Yimibaba Probiotic Drops-Mengniu Dairy



Annual Immune Function Product Award-BElixz SHIRUTO-BE International



New Generation Lactose-Free Milk Protein Innovation Breakthrough Award-FIRMUS Ranch Milk Protein Nutritional Powder-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Active Nutrient & Fresh Ingredient Formula Technology Innovation Excellence Award-AceKid Optigrow Powdered Milk Drink-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Annual Sports Nutrition Product Award-Biobor OXYPEAK GUMMIES- Biobor Health （Guangdong) Co., Ltd.



Innovation Gold Award for Bone Health-Bone Energy Formula Milk Powder-Yili Group



Annual Vision & Eye Health Product Award-BElixz I-VXION -BE International



Annual Healthy Snack Innovation Award -Mengniu Yimibaba Nutritional Milk Tablet，Mengniu Yimibaba Growth Nutritional Bar-Mengniu Dairy



Annual Health Protection Product Award-MeadJohnson AGIJOY Immunoglobulin Bovine Colostrum Powder-Mead Johnson



Breast Milk-Adapted Formula Technology Innovation Award-Qicui Infant Formula Milk Powder, Jicui Infant Formula Milk Powder-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Musculoskeletal Health Innovation Award-Feihe Aiben Small Molecule Milk Protein Special Dietary Powder Series-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Annual Cognitive Function Product Award-Biobor DHA GUMMIES- Biobor Health （Guangdong) Co., Ltd.



Gold Award for Blood Glucose Health-Digestible Sugar Milk Powder-Yili Group



Annual Weight Management Product Award-Mengniu Sosodaily Probiotic Powder Platinum Edition/Luxury Gold Edition -Mengniu Dairy



Infant Clinical Evidence Early Life Nutrition Excellence Award-Qicui Infant Formula Milk Powder, Jicui Infant Formula Milk Powder, Zhuorui Infant Formula Milk Powder-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Excellence Product Award for Children's Active Immune Protein-Feihe Lactoferrin Nutritional Powder-Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.



Annual Healthy Ageing Nutrition Ingredient Award-SIRTMAX-Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd.



Innovation Gold Award for Joint Health-Bone Energy Gold Formula Milk Powder-Yili Group



Annual Temperature-Controlled Freshness Locking & Native Nutrition Dual Excellence Innovation Award-Mengniu Pure Milk Powder -Mengniu Dairy



Arjun, the representative from Amway, said: "This summit featured a rich and diverse agenda, covering hot topics such as product R&D, marketing, and compliance, and provided a diverse and professional communication platform for participants from all sectors of the industry."



Richard, the speaker from Meiji, mentioned that this was the first time he had attended such an industry summit on behalf of the company, and he stated plainly that the experience was highly rewarding and educatiional. He added that the summit had brought together top players in the industry, and many guest speakers delivered presentations with substantive content and profound insights, which offered significant practical reference value.



Solange Henoud, Vice-President Regulatory & Compliance of Lallemand Health Solutions, commented: "The event features numerous interactive sessions that enable in-depth communication and experience sharing. Through thematic discussions, roundtables, and other segments, we gained a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in the functional food and nutrition health sector."



After the summit, the FFWS Organizing Committee announced that it will confirm and release the date and venue of the 2027 Functional Food & Wellness Summit and subsequent related activities later this year. Please stay tuned for updates.

