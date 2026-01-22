Functional Food and Wellness Summit Wraps Up

Industry stakeholders concluded the annual gathering focused on nutritional innovations and wellness trends, sharing insights on product development and market opportunities in functional foods.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - On January 21, 2026, the two-day 2026 Functional Food & Wellness Summit (FFWS 2026) successfully concluded in Bangkok, Thailand. As an flagship annual event and benchmark hub in the global functional food sector, especially across the Asia-Pacific region, the summit fulfills the core mission of linking top global industrial resources and guiding the industry's innovative development.
It gathered over 150 industry elites from more than 20 countries and regions, including China, Canada, the U.S., France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Among them were core decision-makers and R&D leaders from global giants such as FeiHe, Morinaga, Mead Johnson, Suntory, Yili Group, Meiji, Amway, Health & Happiness (H&H), Mengniu Dairy, Rousselot, and Sirio. They engaged in in-depth discussions and precise resource matching around key industrial topics like policy compliance, technological innovation, and market expansion, consolidating consensus and injecting strong momentum for the high-quality advancement of the global functional food industry.
The summit was jointly guided by authoritative institutions, including the International Probiotics Association (IPA), the Asean Alliance of Health Supplement Associations（AAHSA）, the Malaysian Dietary Supplements Association (MADSA), the Japan Health Business Media, the Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council (ENAC®), and Coherent Market Insights. FeiHe served as the Diamond Sponsor, Morinaga as the Gold Sponsor, and Rousselot as the Presentation Sponsor.
During the two-day sessions, nearly 30 industry leaders delivered professional insights. George Paraskevakos, Executive Director of the International Probiotics Association, deeply interpreted the trends and challenges of microbiome innovation from the perspective and practice of the IPA. Pichit Pongsukvechkul, immediate Past President of Health Food and Supplements Association, detailed the latest regulatory dynamics of health products and functional foods in ASEAN, offering practical guidance for enterprises' cross-border layout. Sandeep Gupta, Chief Founder of the Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council, focused on the overseas expansion paths of Indian and global nutraceutical brands, providing ideas for enterprises to tap into international markets. Leading businesses including Amway, Meiji, H&H and FeiHe delivered high-value keynote speeches at the conference, and the conference also arranged panel discussions focusing on core topics, which sparked a wealth of insightful ideas centering on hot issues such as technological innovation, market trends and compliance development.
The 2026 Functional Food & Wellness Industry Awards Ceremony drew wide attention. Centering on ingredient innovation, product R&D, and technological breakthroughs, the organizing committee honored outstanding businesses and products in niche tracks such as gut health, maternal and infant nutrition, bone health, immune protection, blood sugar management, sports nutrition, cognitive function, digestive health, and anti-aging, setting industry benchmarks. Representatives of winning businesses stated that the awards are recognition of their products and technologies, and will further inspire them to deepen innovation and enhance product quality and core competitiveness.
Arjun, the representative from Amway, said: "This summit featured a rich and diverse agenda, covering hot topics such as product R&D, marketing, and compliance, and provided a diverse and professional communication platform for participants from all sectors of the industry."
Richard, the speaker from Meiji, mentioned that this was the first time he had attended such an industry summit on behalf of the company, and he stated plainly that the experience was highly rewarding and educatiional. He added that the summit had brought together top players in the industry, and many guest speakers delivered presentations with substantive content and profound insights, which offered significant practical reference value.
Solange Henoud, Vice-President Regulatory & Compliance of Lallemand Health Solutions, commented: "The event features numerous interactive sessions that enable in-depth communication and experience sharing. Through thematic discussions, roundtables, and other segments, we gained a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in the functional food and nutrition health sector."
After the summit, the FFWS Organizing Committee announced that it will confirm and release the date and venue of the 2027 Functional Food & Wellness Summit and subsequent related activities later this year. Please stay tuned for updates.
