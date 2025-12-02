Corporate

New Zealand Police adopt Appian for case processing

December 02, 2025 | 14:28
New Zealand Police are modernising case processing by adopting Appian's low-code platform to improve efficiency and streamline investigations across departments.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a leading platform for AI-powered process automation, today announced that New Zealand Police is using the Appian Platform to reshape how New Zealand Police approaches case management. Promising results indicate using the Appian Platform has reduced turnaround from up to two weeks to just four hours.

Solving operational inefficiencies

Before adopting the Appian Platform, case workflows were managed independently across three regional units using Microsoft Outlook. This setup created duplication and limited collaboration across the 12 policing districts.

"Our file management was inconsistent, and we identified that technology could streamline our process and support us to work more efficiently," said Superintendent Blair Macdonald, Director of Service Group at New Zealand Police.

The Frontline File Management Team manually triaged all cases, identified priority matters, to then route it to the correct Police District. This process was time consuming.

Streamlined case management nationwide

Built on the Appian Platform, the new system centralises all incoming emails and case data, automating workflows and enabling nationwide access. It surfaces the correct case assignment rule based on offence code, location, and keywords. It is also possible to match this work to appropriately trained staff.

Since deployment, case backlogs have dropped from 4,000 to under 50 during most shifts. Staff can now collaborate in real time, regardless of location, and respond to public enquiries faster and more accurately.

"We are delivering a far superior service to the public," Macdonald said. "Because we are clearing the queue faster, we can redeploy staff to higher value work and reduce follow-up requests from the public by keeping them informed earlier."

Empowering staff and enhancing decision making

The transformation has shifted staff away from administrative overload toward meaningful case assessment.

"We are evolving staff roles by removing repetitive admin and giving them time to focus on what matters: understanding the file and helping the member of the public on the other end."

"It was difficult for us to understand our demand. Now, we have analytics that support intentional decision making and allow us to deploy our staff where they are needed most," Macdonald said.

Supporting New Zealand's public safety vision

New Zealand Police believe using technology is an important part of modern policing. This success supports New Zealand Police's goal of making New Zealand the safest country in the world.

"I look forward to the Service Group continuing to evolve through technology, ensuring we offer the best experience for our communities," concluded Macdonald.

By PR Newswire

New Zealand Police Appian Case processing Appian Platform

