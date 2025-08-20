Corporate

Appian Releases Enterprise-Ready AI Platform Upgrade

August 20, 2025 | 06:00
(0) user say
Latest version delivers scalable automation and secure AI integration for enterprises.

SYDNEY, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), the leading platform for AI process automation, today announced enhancements that help organisations work smarter with faster insights, greater scalability, and more secure AI access. Key updates include AI-powered semantic smart search, Appian AI availability for self-managed and FedRAMP environments, automatic data fabric scaling, and Process HQ reports that embed directly into sites.

Appian announces enhancements that help organizations work smarter with faster insights, greater scalability, and more secure AI access.
Appian announces enhancements that help organizations work smarter with faster insights, greater scalability, and more secure AI access.

Smart search and AI availability

Appian's enhanced AI smart search delivers results based on user intent—not just keywords. Its semantic capabilities—paired with access to millions of data records and documents connected by Appian's data fabric—mean it provides better, more precise results to support user queries, related case matching, and intelligent agent actions.

Additionally, all Appian AI features are now available for self-managed and FedRAMP environments, giving all customers—including those in the public sector—full access to secure, enterprise-grade AI.

"We've improved our quoting, claims, and underwriting processes through AI-powered process optimisation. Using Process HQ to identify bottlenecks and drive continuous improvement, powered by Appian's generative AI capabilities, I see tremendous opportunity to help us continue delivering on our strategic plans," said Sheila Evans, Chief Product and Solutions Officer at MagMutual.

Data fabric autoscaling

Appian's data fabric stitches together data from across many enterprise systems into a single, secure model. With this latest Appian release, high throughput query workloads now scale automatically to support growing enterprises. Autoscaling data fabric optimises performance without manual administrative support, streamlining development and reducing risk for high-volume use cases.

And new asynchronous interface loading increases application responsiveness by loading slower data in the background. Users get faster app interactions, even when an interface is complex or data-heavy.

Process HQ reporting

With the latest Process HQ enhancements, users can now embed reports and dashboards directly into Appian Sites, making it easier to share insights without leaving the site or relying on IT support. This release also introduces configurable drilldown reports, allowing users to explore enterprise data from multiple angles and access deeper insights with a single click.

"This release makes it easier for all organisations, including our government customers, to securely leverage enterprise-grade AI," said Michael Beckley, CTO, Appian. "We're delivering AI with guardrails and transparency, without compromising on security or control."

Appian is the leading platform for AI process automation, focused on improving the core processes that define businesses everywhere—from how they operate to how they serve customers and deliver value. By integrating AI into processes, Appian gives it purpose, governance, and accountability—all essential to delivering its value. And these latest enhancements make delivering value with AI easier than ever. Learn how to make AI part of your processes.

For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

By PR Newswire

Appian AI Platform

