Energea introduces next gen hybrid solid state power banks

January 06, 2026 | 10:16
(0) user say
The new portable power banks utilise safer, more energy-dense solid-state battery technology for consumer electronics.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2026 - Energea has introduced the MagPac Pro 35s and Integra 20S, two next-gen powerbanks designed to address rising concerns over battery-related incidents during air travel, while offering enhanced safety and style for modern travelers. Both models feature Energea’s proprietary hybrid solid-state battery technology.

A rise in powerbank incidents on flights in 2025 has prompted airlines globally to adopt stricter safety policies. From 2016 to 2025, these incidents increased overall, reaching 80 verified cases by mid-December 2025. In response, Energea invested in research and development to engineer powerbanks with greater stability, enhanced safety, and flight-approved standards, without compromising style or convenience.

Advanced Safety with Hybrid Solid-State Technology

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries that rely on volatile liquid electrolytes, Energea’s hybrid solid‑state powerbanks replace it with more stable solid and gel‑based materials. This significantly reduces the risks of overheating, flammability, and thermal runaway risks, which are key concerns in both aviation and everyday use.

Inspired by electric vehicle battery architectures, MagPac Pro 35s and Integra 20S are engineered to withstand drops, punctures, and temperature fluctuations. Even under stress, the batteries safely draw power from remaining charge, improving reliability and minimizing safety risks. With twice the usual number of charge cycles, these powerbanks last longer and help reduce electronic waste.

Designed for Travel and Life on the Move

Both powerbanks feature a 10,000mAh capacity and comply with airline carry-on requirements, making them ideal for frequent flyers.

MagPac Pro 35s features Qi2-certified wireless charging, a built-in USB-C cable (PD35W), an integrated Apple Watch charger, and a foldable kickstand for preferred viewing orientation.

Integra 20S features a discreet USB-C cable (PD20W), a built-in kickstand, and a magnetic backing that holds phones upright while charging. It allows you to charge up to two devices, ensuring maximum efficiency on the go.

Both models combine sleek, compact design with sophisticated style, appealing to tech-savvy travelers seeking reliable, modern charging solutions.

“Technology is an essential part of our everyday lives, which is why it must be seamlessly stylish, highly functional, and safe,” said Kamen Ng, Managing Director of Energea. “With this launch, we’ve combined thoughtful design, optimized performance, and advanced battery technology to empower users to stay connected confidently.”

MagPac Pro 35s and Integra 20S are available on Energea’s website, Lazada, and Shopee in selected countries, as well as through select retail partners worldwide.

Stay updated on Energea’s innovations and travel-ready tech by following the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ENERGEA

Energea hybrid solid-state battery portable power banks solidstate battery technology

