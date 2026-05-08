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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

More opportunities for French businesses in Vietnam’s railways

May 08, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van on May 7 worked with a delegation of French businesses on railway investment and business opportunities.

Attending the meeting were French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet, and representatives from 15 major French enterprises and corporations operating in the railway sector.

Ambassador Brochet said that the objective of the trip is to gain a more in-depth understanding of Vietnam's railway infrastructure development direction and future cooperation opportunities.

More opportunities for French businesses in Vietnam’s railways
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Construction

According to the ambassador, France has always supported Vietnam in developing a modern transportation system, reducing emission, including the North-South high-speed railway and urban railway systems.

He stated that French businesses wish to have a long-term partnership with Vietnam in building a modern and sustainable railway transport ecosystem for future generations, while also exploring Vietnam's major priorities in infrastructure development, investment mechanisms, financial resources, and the participation of French businesses in railway projects.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Tuong Van added that Vietnam values ​​and prioritises encouraging cooperative relations with France - the first European Union member state to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam in October 2024.

He said France was among the world leaders in railway technology, particularly in high-speed rail, metro systems, and the operation of modern railway networks.

He also briefed the French side on Vietnam’s key pathways for railway infrastructure development. Under the railway network plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, the country aims to renovate and upgrade existing lines, complete investment preparations, and develop new routes, prioritising the North–South high-speed railway, links to international seaports and airports, and urban rail systems.

Vietnam targets completion of the North–South high-speed railway by 2050, while also investing in rail links connecting seaports, industrial and economic zones, the Central Highlands, coastal areas, and international destinations.

Along with infrastructure investment, Vietnam also focuses on training human resources, technology transfer, and developing the railway industry to gradually master the technology for maintaining, repairing, and operating electrified railway systems and high-speed railways.

Regarding cooperation with France, the deputy minister said he appreciated past collaborative programmes, especially in human resource training and sharing experience in managing and operating high-speed railways.

To date, the two sides have implemented numerous short-term training courses in Vietnam and abroad for railway management officials, and have also organised seminars and in-depth exchanges on railway technology and industrial development.

He stated that in the coming period, Vietnam and France still have much room for cooperation in areas such as training human resources for electrified railway systems, technology transfer, railway industry development, building technical standards and regulations, as well as sharing experience in managing and operating modern railway infrastructure.

Affirming that the long-standing cooperative relationship between Vietnam and France is an important foundation for expanding cooperation in the future, Deputy Minister Nguyen Tuong Van expressed his hope that French businesses would continue to support Vietnam in the process of developing a modern, integrated, green, and sustainable railway system.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam France french businesses opportunities Railways

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