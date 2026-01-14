Corporate

Aon Expands Data Centre Insurance to $2.5 Billion

January 14, 2026 | 15:00
(0) user say
The professional services firm scaled its specialised insurance programme for data centres supporting artificial intelligence operations, providing enhanced coverage to protect critical digital infrastructure throughout facility lifecycles.

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced a $1 billion expansion of its proprietary Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program (DCLP), increasing total capacity to $2.5 billion. The expansion responds to accelerating global investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure and increasing complexity of risks across the data center lifecycle.

First introduced in 2025, DCLP is a multi-line insurance solution designed to support data center projects from construction through ongoing operations. The program brings together traditionally fragmented risk classes into a single coordinated insurance solution. By integrating construction, cyber, cargo and operational risks, DCLP helps clients secure capacity at scale, reduce friction and execute projects more efficiently.

"Managing risk throughout the data center lifecycle is a strategic imperative – these platforms drive innovation, connectivity and economic growth," said Greg Case, president and CEO of Aon. "As these facilities become more critical and complex, building resilience into their infrastructure is essential for the broader business ecosystem. Aon is committed to helping clients anticipate risks, strengthen operational continuity and invest in the future of digital infrastructure with confidence."

The expanded DCLP is designed to support investors, developers and operators as data centers grow larger, more capital-intensive and more operationally complex. By integrating insurance capacity with risk engineering and analytics, the program helps clients anticipate risk, demonstrate resilience to stakeholders and support long term performance.

"When disruptions occur, the financial and operational consequences can be significant and ripple well beyond a single facility, affecting customers, supply chains and broader business operations," said Joe Peiser, CEO of Commercial Risk for Aon. "By expanding the capacity of DCLP, we are helping clients manage risk across the full lifecycle of a data center – from build-out to steady state operations, while supporting faster, more certain execution."

Key Features of the Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program include:

  • Up to $2.5 billion in coverage for Construction All Risks, Delay in Start-Up (DSU) and Operational Property Damage/Business Interruption.
  • Cyber, Cyber Property Damage and Tech E&O coverage up to $400M, including DSU (damage and non-damage), business interruption and SLA violations.
  • Third-party liability coverage up to $100 million (excluding U.S. exposures).
  • Project cargo and transport insurance up to $500 million.
  • Integrated risk engineering and cyber impact modelling available through Aon's Global Risk Consulting team.

This expansion of the DCLP builds upon Aon's broader strategy to scale innovative Risk Capital solutions for digital infrastructure. Late last year, Aon also announced the renewal of its Client Treaty — a proprietary follow-on facility designed to provide broad, multi-line coverage for complex risks — with enhanced terms that include protection for extended construction periods. This renewal reflects Aon's commitment to helping clients manage the unique challenges of large-scale technology projects, ensuring resilience from initial build through operational phases.

By PR Newswire

Aon plc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aon data centre Data Centre Insurance

