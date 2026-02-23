MIFF Highlights Craftsmanship and Technology Fusion

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - At the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), a master craftsperson brings a solid wood tabletop to fruition, overseeing finish, joinery and the quiet patience required to get it right. Just steps away, a sleek, minimalist booth hums softly, where beds adjust at the touch of a button, sofas glide into position, mechanisms hidden so precisely they seem to disappear. There is no divide between old and new here.



Instead, MIFF, taking place from 4 to 7 March this year across two major venues at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), unfolds like a conversation across generations, where chisels and circuit boards share the same floor. Here, traditional woodwork brands stand confidently beside smart home piece creators. It is in this unexpected harmony that MIFF reveals its true character: a place where craftsmanship has not been replaced by technology but expanded by it.



In today's most beautiful homes, craftsmanship no longer belongs exclusively to the past. It lives quietly alongside technology—coded, calibrated, and refined—shaping furniture that feels both deeply human and unmistakably contemporary. At this year's edition,this evolution takes center stage, positioning the fair not just as a trade marketplace, but as a living narrative of how tradition and innovation now coexist.



Ms Kelie Lim, General Manager of MIFF 2026, says, "Craftsmanship isn't being lost to technology. It's evolving, with technology now working alongside the maker rather than replacing the hand. At MIFF, this evolution plays out in real time—positioning the fair not just as a trade marketplace, but as a living narrative of how tradition and innovation now coexist."



Craftsmanship in the 21st Century



In modern homes, where space is fluid and functionality is paramount, this new craftsmanship answers contemporary needs without sacrificing beauty. The result is furniture that works harder, lasts longer and feels effortless, an evolution of craft shaped by modern life.



This shift is evident in the work of manufacturers like, among others, SMART TOP, where advanced engineering meets refined furniture-making. Craftsmanship is expressed through precision mechanisms, seamless movement and invisible intelligence built into everyday living pieces. Automation does not replace skill; it amplifies it. Human expertise guides design, ergonomics and material selection, while technology ensures consistency, durability and scale.



Cultural Identity as a Design Constant



Yet, as technology advances, identity remains essential. Across Southeast Asia, furniture traditions are inseparable from cultural expression. You see them woven into motifs, proportions and materials passed down through generations. Among other exhibitors at MIFF 2026 are brands like TANGGAM that demonstrate how cultural heritage can remain a constant, even as production methods evolve.



TANGGAM's work reflects a deep respect for regional craftsmanship, translating traditional forms and philosophies into contemporary furniture suited for global interiors. Subtle references to vernacular architecture, local materials and artisanal detailing are preserved, not through nostalgia, but through thoughtful reinterpretation. Here, technology becomes a bridge rather than a break. Digital tools allow heritage aesthetics to be refined, repeated and shared across markets, ensuring that cultural identity is not diluted by scale, but protected by it.



Embracing Tech to Preserve the Past



Perhaps nowhere is this balance more intimate than in the realm of rest. Sleep, one of the most personal human experiences, has become a new frontier for craft and technology.



Luxury Sleep exemplifies how advanced systems can preserve traditional values of comfort, care, and well-being.By integrating smart sleep technology like its AI BedMatch™ system developed with scientists at the Sleep to Live® Institute with meticulous material selection and ergonomic design, Luxury Sleep elevates an age-old craft into a future-ready experience. Sensors, adaptive support systems and data-driven comfort do not remove the human element; they respond to it. The craft lies in understanding the body, just as artisans once understood wood or fabric. Only now, the tools are digital.



MIFF 2026: Where Trad Meets Tech



What unites these stories is MIFF itself. In 2026, the fair emerges as a stage where craftsmanship is neither romanticised nor mechanised, but redefined. Exhibitors reflect a shared understanding: the future of furniture lies in collaboration, between hand and machine, heritage and innovation, culture and commerce.



MIFF 2026 is not simply showcasing products. It is presenting a philosophy of making, one where technology safeguards tradition, and craftsmanship evolves to meet the demands of modern living. Inside the world's most beautiful homes, this new craft is already at work. And at MIFF, its future is being shaped.



The 32nd edition of the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) 2026 will be held from 4 to 7 March 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, across two venues: the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). Be part of Southeast Asia's largest furniture trade show from 9:30am to 6:00pm (March 4-6) and 9:30 am – 5:00 pm (March 7). For more information, please visit www.miff.com.my



