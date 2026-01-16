Corporate

Melco Chef Joins Global Young Chefs Programme

January 16, 2026 | 11:36
(0) user say
A culinary talent from the Melco hospitality group earned selection for the prestigious international development initiative, representing the company amongst the world's most promising young kitchen professionals.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment is committed to promoting Whole Person Development, while actively deepening Macau's role as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and enhancing its influence on the global culinary stage. The Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Safa Rodas, Head Chef of L'ATTITUDE at Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau, has been selected for the Young Chefs Programmme (YCP).

Jointly organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Forum (WFF), the YCP selects ten young chefs aged 18 to 35 worldwide to leverage culinary practices in driving agrifood system transformation and sustainable development. From advancing better nutrition to promoting food security and biodiversity, the YCP's ultimate goal is to nurture leaders who can inspire and guide fellow chefs to advocate for more sustainable and healthier consumption habits. As part of the WFF Youth Initiative's mission, the YCP focuses on the next generation of chefs, providing training, mentorship, and advocacy opportunities, that help participants gain both technical expertise and soft skills to become influential agents of change.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO, Melco, said, "Melco is honored to see Chef Safa selected as one of the ten participants in this global Young Chefs training programme organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Forum. The YCP places emphasis on empowering young female chefs to ensure more equitable and thriving agrifood systems, which is well aligned with Melco's goals of supporting youth and female leadership, as well as sustainable development. Melco will continue to develop and support programmes that contribute to Macau's economic diversification and youth talent development initiatives."

Chef Safa is set to commence the one-year international training programme this month, receiving professional mentorship from the World Association of Chefs' Societies network and participating in global exchanges. Through this journey, Chef Safa is expected to further broaden her professional perspective, enhance practical capabilities, and apply her learnings to advance the sustainable development of Macau's culinary industry.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Melco Resorts & Entertainment

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Melco Young Chefs Programme Culinary talent

Chow Tai Fook Opens Bangkok Store, Names Global Ambassador

Chow Tai Fook Opens Bangkok Store, Names Global Ambassador

Red Bull Partners with Mobile Legends Championship

Red Bull Partners with Mobile Legends Championship

