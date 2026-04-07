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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Malaysia's UTP petroleum engineering enters global top 10 rankings

April 07, 2026 | 10:17
(0) user say
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS secured top-tier positioning in the QS subject rankings with multiple disciplines improving performance.

SERI ISKANDAR, Malaysia, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) has achieved a significant milestone in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with its Petroleum Engineering discipline rising to 9th globally, placing it among the world's top 10 and top 3 in Asia.

UTP emerged as the top-ranked university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia in Petroleum Engineering, advancing from 16th last year to record the nation's highest-ever subject ranking. It was also recognised as the most improved in the Asia Pacific region and second globally among narrow subject tables.

The achievement highlights UTP's continued global leadership in its flagship discipline, reinforcing its position as a premier institution in energy and engineering education.

Beyond this milestone, UTP recorded strong overall progress across multiple disciplines. In Engineering and Technology, the University climbed to 146th globally, up from 184 in 2025, reflecting sustained performance in academic quality, research output, and industry relevance.

Several key disciplines registered notable gains. Chemical Engineering entered the top 100 globally (87th), while Electrical and Electronic Engineering improved to 131st. Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering advanced to the 151–200 band, and Computer Science and Information Systems rose to the 201–250 band.

At the same time, Mineral and Mining Engineering maintained its position in the 51–100 band, while Civil and Structural Engineering remained in the 101–150 band, demonstrating continued strength and consistency in these established areas.

This combination of upward momentum and sustained performance reflects UTP's deepening academic capabilities across its core disciplines.

In Natural Sciences, UTP improved its global position to 341st, up from 362. Materials Science advanced to the 201–250 band, while Chemistry moved up to the 251–300 band, indicating strengthening research foundations. Physics maintained its position in the 351–400 band.

UTP also marked a new milestone in Social Sciences and Management, making its debut in the 501–550 band. Within this area, Business and Management Studies improved to the 451–500 band, reflecting growing integration between engineering, technology, and management disciplines.

UTP President, Ir. Mohamed Firouz Asnan, said the results reflect the University's deliberate focus on building depth in areas aligned with industry and national priorities.

"These results reflect both progress and consistency in the areas that matter most," he said.

"As we strengthen our global standing, our priority remains clear — to build capabilities that deliver real impact, through quality education, meaningful research, and talent development that serves industry, society, and the nation."

The achievement reflects the collective efforts of UTP's faculty and staff, whose dedication and passion for educating students continue to shape future-ready talent, as well as the University's strong collaboration with industry and academic partners.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject assess universities based on academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, and international collaboration, providing a global benchmark of disciplinary strength.

UTP's performance in the 2026 rankings underscores its growing global presence as a technology-focused university committed to advancing solutions for real-world challenges and supporting sustainable development.

By PR Newswire

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UTP Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS

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