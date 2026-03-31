Maharlika Consortium launches PHP 2 billion Philippine microgrid

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - The Maharlika Consortium, through its Special Purpose Companies Archipelago Renewables Corporation (ARC) and ARC II, in partnership with lead developers WEnergy Global and CleanGrid Partners, announced that it has officially broken ground for its ambitious project, commencing construction on a total of twenty-four (24) new off-grid microgrids, the largest private sector portfolio of its kind in the country. This significant milestone follows the pivotal regulatory approvals granted by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) earlier, paving the way for the largest private sector investment in rural electrification in the Philippines. Representing approximately ₱2.1 billion (US$35 million) in capital investment, this undertaking will bring clean, reliable, 24/7 quality electricity to 11,560 households, benefiting over 50,000 people and local enterprises, across previously unserved or underserved communities in Palawan, Cebu, and Quezon. This builds on the award-winning Sabang Microgrid that the consortium has developed and been operating sine 2019, serving over 600 consumers in the UNESCO Heritage community that hosts the renowned Underground River in Puerto Princesa.

Right Image:Local officials, consortium partners, and community stakeholders gather for the Hybrid Microgrid Power Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony in Caruray, Palawan. Present are Barangay Captain Bernardo M. Borja, Mayor Ramir Pablico, Quintin Jose V. Pastrana, Atem S. Ramsundersingh, and H.E. Constance See, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Philippines. Maharlika Consortium is a recognized leader in microgrid innovation, deploying best-in-class technology that includes advanced solar PV power, high-performance battery storage systems (BESS), intelligent hybrid generation, smart meters, and sophisticated distribution grids to deliver 24/7 clean, affordable, and reliable electricity to residential and commercial consumers.

Awarded following a competitive selection process by the Philippine government under the Qualified Third Party Programme (QTP) and the new Microgrid Service Provider (MGSP) Act, the approved microgrids will deploy a smart, clean, and modern utility-grade power infrastructure. The portfolio will initially deploy 7 MWp Solar PV, BESS totaling 8.0 MWh, efficient diesel capacity of 3.5 MW and a smart power distribution network of 225 km across the three provinces. This ambitious undertaking is expected to generate approximately 300 full-time jobs during the 10-12 month construction period, with 30 permanent positions for operations and maintenance (O&M) and additional part-time sub-contractors for ongoing maintenance works.



This significant milestone underscores the Philippine government's intensified efforts to fast-track rural electrification projects. These initiatives are propelled through pathways such as the Certified Energy Project of National Significance (CEPNS) designation and inter-agency streamlining, consistent with the respective mandates and authorities of the concerned government agencies, a push acknowledged by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin and ERC Chairperson Atty. Francis Saturnino C. Juan. Now facing a global oil crisis, more than ever, decentralized and hybrid power infrastructure is the country's best strategy to increase its energy security. Such hybrid powered microgrids will reduce the burden on fuel subsidies by the government while ensuring business continuity in entire communities, because over 50-60 percent of the power is generated from locally available sunlight.



In Palawan, a province celebrated for its environmental efforts and home to the world-class pioneering Sabang microgrid, the news was warmly received by local leadership. "This program is about creating opportunities, improving lives, and building a brighter future for every San Vicentenian. As we lay the foundation today, we are not only building infrastructure—we are building hope." said San Vicente Mayor Ramir R. Pablico.



Community leaders and indigenous representatives also expressed strong support for the project, highlighting its long-awaited impact on education, livelihoods, and cultural continuity. "We have been waiting a long time for this project because our community truly wants access to electricity. While I know some of our residents may face challenges in getting connected due to financial constraints, I am confident they will find ways, because they want their children to study well. Reliable lighting will help ensure better education for our community," said Barangay Captain Alvin J. Marsi of Taburi. "We are grateful to our elders and the Indigenous Political Structure for their support through the entire approval process. Their consent reflects a shared aspiration to advance and develop their community," said Dina C. Pascual, Municipal Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR). "This project is very meaningful for us. I believe this is not only for our generation, but especially for the children. We hope that access to electricity will encourage our youth to stay, so they can continue to protect and uphold the rights of our indigenous community," shared Ebredy Orok, an Indigenous community elder, who affirmed that the project has been granted a Free Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) through the National Commission on Indigenos Peoples (NCIP).



Her Excellency Ambassador Constance See of Singapore, who led key dignitaries during the ceremony, underscored the broader significance of the project, highlighting both its development impact and the strength of bilateral cooperation. "This is not just an energy project—it is a development project. Projects like this microgrid strengthen livelihoods, improve access to essential services, and demonstrate how Singapore and the Philippines can work together to deliver practical, lasting benefits for communities."



Atem S. Ramsundersingh, CEO of WEnergy Global, the pioneering company in hybrid power systems and offgrid microgrids over past 14 years, highlighted the significant opportunity for financiers. "We invite financing institutions to join this movement as lenders, claim real, measurable SDG impact, and gain early access to an approximately US$7 billion off-grid infrastructure market in the Philippines. Our 24-site portfolio is diversified, de-risked, and shovel-ready, now also open for financing of 8 additional sites. We expect to apply for more offgrid microgrid sites in 2026 and beyond and invite national and international investors to join this mission."



"These approvals and the subsequent groundbreaking validate our approach: building bankable, scaleable microgrids to empower the over 2 million Filipino households that remain unenergized," added Quintin V. Pastrana, President of Maharlika Clean Power Holdings. "We are grateful to our partners who have sustained their patience and determination to secure the necessary approvals under this new regulatory framework and believe with this experience and more streamlined processes, we can bring in more private sector investment to support the government reach its 100% household energization target within the decade."



With the groundbreaking successfully completed, construction is now officially underway. While development will proceed in phases, ensuring all DENR clearances, final local government unit permits, and compliance with remaining ERC requirements are meticulously secured, the Maharlika Consortium remains steadfast in its aim to have every community energized by Christmas 2026, bringing 24/7 power to households, schools, barangay health stations, and micro, small, and medium enterprises. These decentralized power infrastructure systems are also opening up opportunities for owners and operators of micro and containerized data centers to co-locate with this decentralized set up and the use of clean energy sources.



Backed by the ERC, DOE and DENR, and with vital support from governors, mayors and barangays clearing rights-of-way and permits, this program marks a decisive shift in how rural electrification gets done in the Philippines: faster, accountable and designed for impact. The Maharlika Consortium is matching that public resolve with WEnergy Global driving disciplined execution, engineering with suppliers and local contractors to deliver fit-for-island components and climate-resilient power networks that withstand typhoons, floods and earthquakes. The objective is specific and measurable: close the energy-poverty gap in our host communities, unlock local jobs and services, and deliver lifetime reliability and value for money.

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