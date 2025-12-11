Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Loyalty Juggernaut named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave report

December 11, 2025 | 16:13
(0) user say
The company has been recognised for its modern loyalty technology platform in a major industry analyst assessment.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI), the company behind GRAVTY®, the world's first cloud-native, patented, enterprise loyalty platform, announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025. This recognition marks a major milestone for LJI in its very first Wave evaluation, underscoring the company's rapid ascent as a disruptive technology leader in the global loyalty market.

According to the report, "customers praise Loyalty Juggernaut's reliability and strong partnership mindset," reflecting the company's commitment to customer success. Forrester recognizes that "LJI is a strong choice for multinational brands that require support for coalition or multi-partner programs with advanced international privacy controls and compliance." This aligns strongly with LJI's traction in powering next-generation loyalty ecosystems for large enterprises operating across multiple markets, industries, and regulatory landscapes.

"We are incredibly proud of our team and deeply grateful to our clients, whose vision and trust inspire us every day to push the boundaries of what's possible with technology. There has never been a more exciting time to innovate, transform and unlock growth through modern loyalty," said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut.

For years, brands have been constrained by a no-win choice: slow, expensive legacy platforms that limit innovation or light retail solutions incapable of managing global scale. GRAVTY® eliminates that trade-off through AI-powered decisioning, agentic and autonomous orchestration, real-time engagement, and ecosystem monetization.

"WestJet has been on a multi-year journey to completely re-architect WestJet Rewards, from a flight-centric program to a full points-and-status ecosystem with milestone awards, a modern eStore, and a much broader partner network," said Steve McClelland, Vice President, Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships, WestJet. "GRAVTY® is the platform driving this vast transformation while enabling seamless experiences for our passengers. We are proud of our partnership with Loyalty Juggernaut and congratulate the team on their strong placement in the Wave."

Brands choose GRAVTY® for its unmatched value: real-time personalization at scale, advanced data intelligence, global compliance, top-rated support, and a rapid, award-winning innovation cadence that enables enterprises to compete and grow.

"Our clients don't want a vendor; they want a force multiplier," said David Andreadakis, CCO of Loyalty Juggernaut. "Whether operating a multinational program, a partner-rich, lifestyle ecosystem, or running loyalty as a strategic business, GRAVTY® delivers the enterprise-grade orchestration that retail-only platforms cannot handle and the agility that legacy platforms cannot match. We aren't just a platform; we are the operating system for the modern loyalty economy."

Media Contact: media@lji.io

Request a demo or download the report: www.lji.io

By PR Newswire

Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Loyalty Juggernaut Strong Performer Forrester Wave

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

Loyalty Juggernaut named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave report

Loyalty Juggernaut named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave report

Professor Youmin Xi awarded University of Liverpool Fellowship

Professor Youmin Xi awarded University of Liverpool Fellowship

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020