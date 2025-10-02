Corporate

LG Innotek Vietnam 2025: Optics Talent Hiring Spree Speeds Up

October 02, 2025 | 15:14
(0) user say
One hundred engineers will design smartphone cameras, offering HR blogs Vietnam tech jobs keywords and career portal.

SEOUL, South Korea and HAIPHONG, Vietnam, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, 011070) announced on October 2 that it had hosted OPTECHCON (Optics Tech Conference) at its subsidiary in Haiphong, Vietnam, aimed at attracting top talent in the optical R&D sector.

First launched in 2023, OPTECHCON is a signature initiative of LG Innotek designed to engage and recruit promising researchers and engineers in the field of optics. The event aims to proactively secure outstanding graduates who can contribute to optical technology advancement and cutting-edge innovation.

This marks the first time OPTECHCON has been hosted by an LG Innotek overseas subsidiary. An LG Innotek official explained, "We organized this event in Vietnam to further strengthen our optical solutions business following the completion of our new Vietnamese plant as well as actively recruit outstanding R&D talent who will contribute to advancing our technological capabilities."

A total of 80 people participated in the OPTECHCON event, including students and faculty members from leading universities in central and northern Vietnam, such as Vietnam National University (VNU), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), University of Danang, and Hue University.

LG Innotek's leadership team, including CTO S. David Roh(Senior vice president) and CHO Lee Dong-hoon(vice president), visited Vietnam to present to prospective talent the company's industry-leading optical solutions, vision for innovation, and corporate culture.

Local staff at LG Innotek's Vietnamese subsidiary shared insights into their projects and R&D experiences, engaging actively with the talented students invited to the event.

The event was also attended by Honorary Professor Park Seung Han, former Executive Vice President for Research Affairs at Yonsei University and the 28th president of the Optical Society of Korea. He delivered a lecture on the current trends in and future prospects of optical technology.

Team leader Đỗ Đình Hùng, who joined the company in 2018, said, "This is a rare opportunity to build a development career at a world-class optical solutions company in Vietnam. While working hard alongside colleagues who share the vision of strengthening LG Innotek's leadership in the global camera module market, I have grown both professionally and personally."

Nguyễn Phương Anh, a third-year student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology who attended the event, said, "It was very meaningful to hear about the current trends in technology from various optics experts. The lectures, product exhibitions, and research center tour allowed me to experience LG Innotek's technology and organizational culture and helped me envision my future career with the company."

Meanwhile, LG Innotek has completed the capacity expansion at its new V3 plant in Haiphong, Vietnam, covering 150,000m2, and has commenced operations there. With the V3 plant now online, the company's production capacity in Vietnam has more than doubled.

LG Innotek has implemented a dual production site strategy in Korea and Vietnam to internalize the entire process from the development to the production of its optical products. This approach aims to accelerate improvements in cost competitiveness in the optical solutions market.

CHO Lee Dong-hoon stated, "Building on this event in Vietnam, we plan to expand our local talent recruitment efforts to other overseas subsidiaries. Through diverse and innovative hiring initiatives aimed at attracting exceptional personnel who will drive our future growth, LG Innotek will enhance its global competitiveness and continue delivering differentiated value to our customers."

By PR Newswire

LG Innotek

TagTag:
LG Innotek Optics Talent Hiring Smartphone Cameras Design

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

