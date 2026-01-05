Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

January 05, 2026 | 11:48
(0) user say
The company expanded its seaweed snack lineup by leveraging data analysis of raw ingredients.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daingt Co., Ltd. announced the launch of new gim (seaweed) products developed based on its accumulated production experience and raw material data.

The newly introduced products were developed by actively leveraging Daingt's extensive database of graded raw materials and long-standing manufacturing know-how. The company analyzed preferred textures, aromas, and thicknesses across different consumer segments and distribution channels, then selected suitable raw materials to reflect these preferences in each product.

Daingt also sought to differentiate the new lineup through customized recipes tailored to the characteristics of each product. By applying consistent standards from the raw material selection stage through processing methods, the company emphasized the delivery of stable and reliable quality.

To further strengthen hygiene and quality consistency, Daingt applied HACCP-certified facilities and automated production processes. These measures are designed to enhance uniformity throughout production and minimize quality deviations even in large-scale manufacturing environments.

The company explained that the new products were planned with a long-term vision of expanding a brand-driven product lineup, reinforcing Daingt's position as a quality-centric gim specialist.

By PR Newswire

Daingt co ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Daingt gim products raw material data seaweed snack lineup

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Sanya marathon merges sports and tourism along scenic coast

Sanya marathon merges sports and tourism along scenic coast

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020