Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

January 27, 2026 | 15:48
(0) user say
The private equity firm agreed to purchase majority ownership in the protective film manufacturer from Compagnie Chargeurs, marking a change in control for the industrial materials company.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that, through a newly formed affiliate, it has entered into a definitive agreement under which KPS will acquire a controlling stake in Chargeurs Films de Protection SAS ("Novacel" or the "Company"). The selling shareholder, Compagnie Chargeurs Invest SA ("Chargeurs") (ENXTPA:CRI) will invest alongside KPS and retain a 25% ownership interest in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Novacel is a leading global manufacturer of surface protection solutions across building exterior, building interior & equipment, industrial, appliances and transportation end-markets. The Company offers a full suite of solutions, including process and protection films, tapes, papers and specialty machines. Novacel is headquartered in Deville, France, has approximately 700 employees and operates six manufacturing facilities and three R&D centers across France, Italy and the United States.

Pierre de Villeméjane, Partner and Co-Head of KPS Mid-Cap Investments, said, "We are excited to acquire a controlling stake in Novacel, a differentiated surface protection solutions manufacturer with a diverse product portfolio, broad geographic footprint, best-in-class R&D capabilities and an attractive customer base. The Company's solutions are essential to its customers' manufacturing processes across a wide range of applications. We look forward to working with Novacel's talented management team to build upon this great platform. Novacel's strong brand, renowned R&D capabilities and commitment to quality, combined with KPS' strategic, operational and financial resources, provide an ideal foundation for future growth."

Philippe Denoix, Chief Executive Officer of Novacel, said, "KPS, with its demonstrated track record of manufacturing excellence is the ideal next owner of Novacel as it enters this next phase of growth as an independent company. We look forward to working closely together with KPS and our talented team to expand our technical leadership and continue delivering new, innovative high-quality products that provide significant value for our customers. KPS' commitment to manufacturing excellence, operational improvement and innovation will enable us to build on Novacel's strong market position and deepen our partnerships with customers globally."

Michaël Fribourg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chargeurs, said, "We have been compelled by KPS' strategic vision for Novacel and its proven track record in managing global manufacturing and industrial businesses. Chargeurs' investment alongside KPS highlights our belief in the Company's earnings growth and value creation potential under KPS' direction, and we look forward to partnering with KPS in driving Novacel's next phase of growth, with a focus on M&A build up in the surface protection market."

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel and Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor to KPS.

By PR Newswire

KPS Capital Partners, LP

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
KPS Capital KPS Capital Partners Novacel Controlling Stake

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020