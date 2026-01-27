KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that, through a newly formed affiliate, it has entered into a definitive agreement under which KPS will acquire a controlling stake in Chargeurs Films de Protection SAS ("Novacel" or the "Company"). The selling shareholder, Compagnie Chargeurs Invest SA ("Chargeurs") (ENXTPA:CRI) will invest alongside KPS and retain a 25% ownership interest in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Novacel is a leading global manufacturer of surface protection solutions across building exterior, building interior & equipment, industrial, appliances and transportation end-markets. The Company offers a full suite of solutions, including process and protection films, tapes, papers and specialty machines. Novacel is headquartered in Deville, France, has approximately 700 employees and operates six manufacturing facilities and three R&D centers across France, Italy and the United States.

Pierre de Villeméjane, Partner and Co-Head of KPS Mid-Cap Investments, said, "We are excited to acquire a controlling stake in Novacel, a differentiated surface protection solutions manufacturer with a diverse product portfolio, broad geographic footprint, best-in-class R&D capabilities and an attractive customer base. The Company's solutions are essential to its customers' manufacturing processes across a wide range of applications. We look forward to working with Novacel's talented management team to build upon this great platform. Novacel's strong brand, renowned R&D capabilities and commitment to quality, combined with KPS' strategic, operational and financial resources, provide an ideal foundation for future growth."

Philippe Denoix, Chief Executive Officer of Novacel, said, "KPS, with its demonstrated track record of manufacturing excellence is the ideal next owner of Novacel as it enters this next phase of growth as an independent company. We look forward to working closely together with KPS and our talented team to expand our technical leadership and continue delivering new, innovative high-quality products that provide significant value for our customers. KPS' commitment to manufacturing excellence, operational improvement and innovation will enable us to build on Novacel's strong market position and deepen our partnerships with customers globally."

Michaël Fribourg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chargeurs, said, "We have been compelled by KPS' strategic vision for Novacel and its proven track record in managing global manufacturing and industrial businesses. Chargeurs' investment alongside KPS highlights our belief in the Company's earnings growth and value creation potential under KPS' direction, and we look forward to partnering with KPS in driving Novacel's next phase of growth, with a focus on M&A build up in the surface protection market."

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel and Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor to KPS.