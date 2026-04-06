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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Korean AI healthcare technologies featured at WHX Bangkok

April 06, 2026 | 10:47
(0) user say
South Korean medical technology companies scheduled demonstrations of artificial intelligence diagnostic and treatment systems at the Thailand exhibition.

BANGKOK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WHX Bangkok 2026 organised by Informa Markets is set to be a landmark trade event for showcasing Korea's groundbreaking advancements in AI-driven healthcare and technology. Two leading Korean companies, Korea Body Information Co., Ltd. and maihub, will unveil their flagship solutions at the trade show taking place from 8 – 10 July 2026 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Real PT: Revolutionising Musculoskeletal Healthcare

Korea Body Information Co., Ltd. will debut its flagship solution, Real PT, an AI-powered musculoskeletal diagnostic and exercise prescription system. Real PT is an integrated digital healthcare platform that combines posture assessment, range of motion (ROM) testing, functional musculoskeletal evaluation, and personalised exercise prescription into a single, user-friendly system. Designed for hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centres, and wellness facilities, Real PT offers:

  • AI-based posture analysis with 99.3% diagnostic accuracy for non-contact assessments in just 40 seconds.
  • Portable design requiring only 2.2 meters of space, wheelchair accessibility, and visualised reports for seamless progress tracking.
  • Proven success with over 2.8 million users across 500+ facilities in Korea, including hospitals, public health centres, and fitness centres.

Real PT's debut at WHX Bangkok marks Korea Body Information's first official entry into the Thai medical device market. With Thailand's growing demand for rehabilitation and preventive healthcare solutions, Real PT is uniquely positioned to meet these needs. Live demonstrations at the Korea Body Information booth will showcase its real-world applications in medical and rehabilitation settings.

"The future of healthcare is not only about diagnosis—it is about continuous management. Through AI-based musculoskeletal diagnosis and personalised exercise prescription, we aim to present a new paradigm that connects assessment with long-term care. Our participation at WHX Bangkok 2026 is a key milestone in our strategy to expand into the Thai market," said Jae-hoon Jeong, CEO of Korea Body Information Co., Ltd

maihub: Easy way to meet AI

maihub, another leading innovator from Korea, will present maiLink and maiReport. maihub is a Korea-based company developing a medical AI orchestration platform designed to make AI more accessible and practical in clinical settings — under the slogan "Easy way to meet AI." maiLink is already deployed across more than 1,300 medical institutions worldwide. With regulatory approvals from the U.S. FDA 510(k), Malaysia's MDA, and Indonesia's BPOM, the company is expanding into global markets.

maiLink — the medical AI orchestration platform optimised for the diverse network environments across Southeast Asia. Designed to minimise changes to existing hospital IT infrastructure, it enables stable AI operation and allows local hospitals to adopt AI immediately — without significant upfront investment. Its hybrid architecture keeps patient data processed and managed on-site, while anonymization and encryption ensure compliance with data protection regulations and cybersecurity requirements across the region.

maiReport, an approach that extends medical AI beyond clinicians to patients. AI analysis results — previously accessible only to medical staff — can now be delivered directly to patients through automated reports and a mobile app, maiReport. This allows hospitals to differentiate their services while enabling patients to take a more active role in managing their own health.

"WHX Bangkok 2026 is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our solutions to Thailand and the regional market," said Hyuck Yang, CEO of maihub. "Southeast Asia is a market where the impact of medical AI can be most profound, precisely because healthcare infrastructure has not kept pace with demand. Through a platform that connects medical AI in a truly usable form, we aim to become the core infrastructure that enhances clinical efficiency and helps bridge the gap in healthcare access across the region."

Korea's Strategic Market Entry at WHX Bangkok 2026

Korea's AI-driven solutions exemplify the future of healthcare innovation. Their debut at WHX Bangkok 2026 highlights Korea's leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence to improve diagnostics, treatment, and patient care. Visitors to the event will have the unique opportunity to experience these transformative technologies firsthand, setting the stage for a new era in healthcare.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

By PR Newswire

Informa Markets

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TagTag:
WHX Bangkok Korean AI healthcare technologies

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