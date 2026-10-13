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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jiangxi hosts international youth leaders dialogue in Nanchang

October 13, 2026 | 10:39
(0) user say
Government officials hosted delegates from international sister cities in Nanchang for the 2026 Dialogue with Jiangxi youth leadership assembly on September 22.

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): On September 22, the opening ceremony of the 2026 Dialogue with Jiangxi: Global Partners and Youth Leaders from International Friendship Cities was held in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi Province. More than 100 international partners, youth leaders from international friendship cities, and young representatives from Jiangxi gathered for dialogue and exchanges on trade and economic cooperation, education, culture, and other fields. They came from China's Macao SAR as well as 25 countries, including Nepal, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Together, they celebrated friendship, explored opportunities for cooperation, and brought fresh energy to people-to-people exchanges and practical collaboration.

On the afternoon of September 22, the Dialogue Between Youth Leaders from Jiangxi and International Friendship Partners at Different Levels 2026 was held. More than 100 international youth leaders from countries including Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, and Spain, along with young representatives from Jiangxi, attended the event. The participants engaged in discussions on topics including "openness and win-win cooperation," "skills and innovation," and "mutual learning among civilizations." The event also featured a "My Story with Jiangxi" sharing session, where Chinese and international youth shared their experiences, observations, and reflections.

On the evening of September 22, the China-International Youth Friendship Gala was held. The event was jointly hosted by the Jiangxi Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Jiangxi Youth Federation, the China Vocational Education Association, Jiangxi, and the Jiangxi Federation of Industry and Commerce, and was organized by Jiangxi Youth Vocational College and the Jiangxi International Communication Center.

More than 160 young representatives from China and around the world gathered for dialogue and exchanges. The event featured presentations promoting Chinese and international cities, as well as corporate presentations, providing a platform for communication and economic and trade cooperation between China and other countries. Young people from China and around the world also performed traditional artistic programs showcasing their distinctive cultural traditions. Through music, dance, and other art forms, they celebrated the richness of cultural diversity and promoted exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

At the China-International Youth Friendship Gala, outstanding works from the inaugural Jiangxi International Friendship Cities Children's Art Exhibition were on display.

The exhibition features artworks by children from Jiangxi and its international friendship cities. The young creators depict harmony among all living things through their innocent and imaginative brushstrokes, drawing Chinese and international youth to stop and admire the works.

YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/4Ra8W9PL-ro?si=a4H8yhOgRarkCiwk

By PR Newswire

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

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TagTag:
Jiangxi Nanchang International youth leaders

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