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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JCB partners with Hanoi Metro to introduce contactless payment

October 30, 2026 | 14:04
(0) user say
JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, and Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Liability Company on October 29 signed an MoU to collaborate on the introduction of JCB transit on Hanoi’s urban railway network.
JCB partners with Hanoi Metro to introduce contactless payment
Photo: JCB International

Under the collaboration, JCB transit is scheduled to launch in early 2027, enabling JCB card members to use their JCB contactless cards or compatible devices to tap directly at metro fare gates, providing a fast, convenient and seamless travel experience.

The introduction of JCB transit in Hanoi marks an important step in JCB’s efforts to expand contactless payment solutions for public transportation and support the development of cashless payment in Vietnam.

The service is expected to provide greater convenience for international visitors, including travellers from Japan, Korea, Taiwan (China), and other markets, allowing them to use their familiar JCB payment when travelling on Hanoi’s metro network without the need to purchase a separate transit ticket or carry cash.

Takumi Takahashi, executive vice president of JCB International Co., Ltd., said, “JCB International is delighted to collaborate with Hanoi Metro to introduce JCB transit in Hanoi. We hope this service will provide greater convenience to JCB card members and contribute to the development of a modern and cashless public transportation ecosystem in Vietnam.”

JCB International and Hanoi Metro will continue to work closely together to complete the necessary preparations, with JCB transit targeted for launch in early 2027.

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million card members.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
JBC JCB International JCB Cards

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