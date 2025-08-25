Corporate

Japan unveils 5 hot-spring leaf trails for fall

August 25, 2025 | 15:00
(0) user say
Bullet trains now sell autumn passes—tourists chase crimson maples from steamy onsens to sake cellars.

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Tourism (Headquarters: Koto-Ku, Tokyo) is now offering a special lineup of seasonal tours for fall 2025, themed around "Fall Foliage × Hot Springs."

These tours are especially popular among travelers from Western countries and are coordinated to match the best viewing times at the most scenic locations, offering the perfect combination of spectacular foliage and renowned hot springs.

Autumn in Japan is a beautiful season when vibrant red and golden leaves paint the landscapes throughout the country. Pairing this with a relaxing hot spring experience creates a truly one-of-a-kind journey for visitors.

To bring out the best of this seasonal charm, Club Tourism offers comprehensive support including foliage-peak maps, carefully selected hot spring destinations, comfortable transportation, and guided tours. Itineraries are designed with a relaxed pace to accommodate middle-aged and senior travelers.

Featured Autumn Tour Areas

【No.1】Kyoto's Fall Foliage

As the cultural heart of Japan, Kyoto is home to numerous famous foliage spots. Enjoy the view of the colorful valley from Tsutenkyo Bridge at Tofukuji Temple, stroll through the bamboo grove of Arashiyama blended with autumn colors, or take in the magical nighttime illumination at Kiyomizu Temple. The contrast between traditional streets and vivid leaves offers a scenery that feels like stepping into a painted scroll.

Details: https://x.gd/S8egG

【No.2】Tohoku Region's Fall Foliage

Surrounded by majestic nature, the Tohoku region reaches peak foliage from mid-October to early November. Highlights include the mountain views from the Zao Ropeway, the harmony of fall colors and water at Lake Towada and Oirase Gorge, and the breathtaking scenery of red and orange covering Mt. Kurikoma. What makes Tohoku special is the chance to enjoy autumn foliage peacefully in untouched natural settings.

Details: https://x.gd/ruXX2

【No.3】Nikko, Kinugawa & Kusatsu Area's Fall Foliage

Easily accessible from Tokyo, the Nikko–Kinugawa–Kusatsu area offers a luxurious fall getaway where you can enjoy both foliage and hot springs. The vibrant colors around Kegon Falls and Lake Chuzenji are dramatic, and walking along the Kinugawa Valley or soaking in an open-air bath at Kusatsu Onsen while enjoying the autumn scenery provides the ultimate relaxation. It's a tour where you can enjoy nature, culture, and hot springs all at once.

Details: https://x.gd/PhNWV

Want to discover more autumn foliage tours?
▶ Explore our full collection of Fall Foliage & Hot Springs Tours: https://x.gd/QOp1O

Special Campaign Now On!
¥1,000 off when you spend over ¥6,000
¥2,000 off when you spend over ¥20,000

Recommended for:

  • Those planning a trip to Japan in fall 2025
  • Those who want to enjoy not only foliage but also hot springs and cultural experiences
  • Middle-aged and senior travelers looking for a calm, crowd-free journey
  • Those who prefer the convenience of a well-organized package tour

Official Website: https://www.club-t.com/

By PR Newswire

Club Tourism

TagTag:
japan hot-spring

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

