Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ABL Bio receives upfront payment and equity investment from Lilly

December 26, 2025 | 14:43
(0) user say
The deal grants Lilly access to the Grabody platform and includes an equity stake in the Korean biotech.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL Bio (CEO Sang Hoon Lee), a company specializing in bispecific antibodies, announced that ABL Bio will receive a USD 40 million upfront payment for the license, research and collaboration agreement for its Grabody platform, and a USD 15 million equity investment from Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly").

ABL Bio and Lilly are currently conducting joint research and development on multiple therapeutic candidates leveraging the Grabody platform across various modalities.

In parallel with strengthening its collaboration with Lilly, ABL Bio plans to accelerate R&D on its core technologies—including the bispecific antibody platform 'Grabody', bispecific ADCs, and dual-payload ADCs—using the newly secured funding.

Sang Hoon Lee, CEO of ABL Bio said, "With the completion of the relevant administrative procedures, including the HSR Act, ABL Bio will receive the upfront payment and equity investment from Lilly. The company plans to use the newly secured funding to expand the indications of its Grabody platform into high-unmet-need areas such as obesity and muscle disorders. ABL Bio also intends to extend clinical development of its bispecific immuno-oncology candidates into combination therapies and focus on advancing next-generation ADC programs."

Meanwhile, on November 12 and 14, ABL Bio signed a license, research and collaboration agreement for Grabody platform with Lilly valued at USD 2.602 billion (including a USD 40 million upfront payment), as well as a USD 15 million equity investment agreement. Based on these agreements, ABL Bio explores a broad range of collaborative opportunities with Lilly to develop therapies from a long-term perspective.

By PR Newswire

ABL Bio, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ABL Bio Equity investment from Lilly Grabody platform Therapeutic candidates

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Thailand to welcome 2026 with dual city countdown celebrations

Thailand to welcome 2026 with dual city countdown celebrations

Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

Science and Technology Daily releases 2025 top sci tech news

Science and Technology Daily releases 2025 top sci tech news

Global Financial Media GFM officially launches

Global Financial Media GFM officially launches

J&V Energy wins top green energy award in Taipei

J&V Energy wins top green energy award in Taipei

TIER IV to develop large autonomous driving dataset for NEDO

TIER IV to develop large autonomous driving dataset for NEDO

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam charts path to mature smart cities with AI at the core

Vietnam charts path to mature smart cities with AI at the core

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

Thailand to welcome 2026 with dual city countdown celebrations

Thailand to welcome 2026 with dual city countdown celebrations

Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020