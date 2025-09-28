International Entertainment FY2025 Revenue Surge: 146.4% to HKD 566.2M

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2025 - International Entertainment Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 1009), is pleased to announce that its revenue for the year ended 30 June 2025 (the "Year" or "FY2024/25") recorded a significant year-on-year increase of 146.4% to approximately HK$566.2 million. This remarkable performance was driven by the robust growth of the Philippine casino gaming industry and the Group's assumption of the casino operation on 9 May 2024 under the Provisional License granted by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation ("PAGCOR").

The Group's revenue from the gaming operation for the Year increased significantly by 200.0% to approximately HK$509.9 million. However, due to the temporary closure of certain hotel rooms for renovation during the Year, the Group's hotel operation revenue was approximately HK$56.2 million, a slight decrease of 6.0% from the Previous Year.



Meanwhile, the Group reported gross profit of approximately HK$273.2 million, representing an increase of 106.3% as compared with approximately HK$132.4 million in the year ended 30 June 2024 (the "Previous Year"). Gross profit margin for the Year was approximately 48.3%, as compared with gross profit margin of approximately 57.6% for the Previous Year. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly due to the gaming tax and licensing fee incurred after the takeover of casino operation in May 2024.



However, the written-off of leasehold improvements resulting from the Group's casino renovation, coupled with the higher operating costs incurred, including increased staff costs, selling and marketing expenses associated with the transition to managing its own casino, caused the Group to record a loss of approximately HK$282.1 million for the Year (Previous Year: Loss of HK$132.0 million).

