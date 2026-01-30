Digital publishing emerges as key growth driver in Vietnam

The local publishing sector closed 2025 on a positive note, posting solid growth despite a challenging operating environment. According to the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, revenue from publishing distribution activities in 2025 was estimated at $209 million, an increase of nearly 9 per cent on-year, with digital publishing emerging as a key growth driver.

The total number of books released reached 610 million copies, marking an increase of almost 6 per cent. Exported publications touched 350,000 copies, up over 9 per cent.

Export turnover of publications reached $1.78 million, an increase of 7 per cent. Meanwhile, 35 out of 52 publishing houses – accounting for around 67 per cent of the total – were granted certification to register for electronic publishing and digital distribution activities.

“With revenue growth of around 9 per cent, the distribution segment posted the most noteworthy results, exceeding the 8 per cent growth target. This reflects improved market purchasing power, a more diversified product structure, and deeper international integration. Overall, the sector surpassed its growth targets, making an important contribution to the industry’s overall growth rate of 6-7 per cent,” said Nguyen Ngoc Bao, deputy director of the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution.

Digital transformation continues to be identified as a key strategic direction for the publishing industry.

By the end of 2025, 35 out of 52 publishing houses – representing 67.3 per cent – had been certified to operate in electronic publishing and distribution. This figure indicates a positive shift in both awareness and action towards digital publishing.

Globally, digital publishing is considered a ‘gold mine’, with estimated revenues of up to $120 billion, offering vast development potential for content enterprises.

According to Pham Minh Tuan, chairman of Vietnam Publishers Association, digital transformation presents immense opportunities for the publishing industry to innovate editorial and distribution processes, expand markets, and bring Vietnamese culture to the world.

“Publishing houses need to improve the quality of staff, invest in technology, and adopt policies that encourage creativity to keep pace with global trends,” he said.

Currently, more than 60 per cent of domestic publishing houses have expedited content digitalisation, with many beginning to apply AI in editing, personalising reading experiences, analysing reader demand, and producing e-books.

A notable example is Su That National Political Publishing House, which launched the ‘Ho Chi Minh Electronic Bookcase’ comprising 135 titles on the occasion of the 135th birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, marking a significant step in disseminating President Ho Chi Minh’s thought in the digital space.

Dinh Quang Hoang, CEO of e-book platform Waka, said 2025 presented two major opportunities for Vietnam’s digital publishing sector. “AI is transforming how content is produced and translated, while the rapid growth of audiobooks shows readers are willing to pay for more flexible, digital-first experiences,” he said. “This makes it essential for publishers to reform licensing and distribution, adopt e-book and audiobook-first strategies, and, in some cases, release titles exclusively in digital formats.”

He also suggested deploying AI-based translation and editing tools such as DeepL and Wordvice AI to optimise production costs and shorten time-to-market for foreign-language titles, while maintaining highly qualified editorial teams to ensure quality control.

In addition, publishers should transform static e-books into interactive publications integrating multimedia elements – such as audio, video, and quizzes – to deliver immersive experiences that go far beyond the conventional function of printed books.

“At the same time, they should continue expanding content libraries, especially audiobooks, while researching the application of AI solutions, strengthening cybersecurity, and reinforcing customer trust,” said Hoang.

Nguyen Nguyen, director of the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution, said revising and supplementing the Law on Publishing is a key task to better support the management and development of digital publishing. “The industry must accelerate innovation, promote comprehensive digital transformation, improve economic efficiency in line with political tasks, and resolutely combat illegal printing and copyright infringement,” he said.

“Completing institutional frameworks, investing in digital transformation, improving human resources and building a healthy business environment will be decisive for sustainable development and meeting the demands of the new period,” he added.

Ebook, new hope to local publishing sector Ebooks are revitalising the local publishing sector even as traditional publishing undergoes a drastic decline in sales revenue due to COVID-19 impacts.