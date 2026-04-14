IFS and NEC deploy cloud system for Hoshizaki

TOKYO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS AB (IFS), the leading provider of Industrial AI software, and NEC Corporation (NEC) (TSE: 6701) have announced that Hoshizaki Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment, will implement IFS Cloud as its next-generation core system to transform its legacy ERP systems. The implementation will support over 700 users across two major production sites and establish a foundation for AI-enabled manufacturing optimization.

Amid intensifying competition, growing product diversification, and the approaching end of support for legacy systems, Hoshizaki identifies this timing as an opportunity to drive business transformation. The company's existing ERP environment relies heavily on extensive customization and fragmented ancillary systems, which constrains operational agility and limits the advanced use of data.

IFS Cloud provides comprehensive coverage of core business functions through standard capabilities, while also offering the flexibility required to support make-to-order and customized production. By upgrading to IFS Cloud, Hoshizaki aims to reduce excessive customization, optimize investment costs, and establish a scalable ERP platform capable of supporting future growth and expansion.

At the heart of this transformation is Hoshizaki's vision not only to produce high-quality products, but also to leverage IFS in its standard configuration wherever possible. This will allow the company to stay aligned with the latest releases in a timely manner while enabling future enhancements in manufacturing efficiency and more advanced decision-making through AI and other digital technologies. By consolidating order management, production planning, manufacturing execution, and inventory control into a unified platform, IFS Cloud provides the standardized data infrastructure and real-time visibility essential for advanced AI-driven analytics and optimization, positioning the company to capitalize on emerging AI capabilities within the IFS ecosystem as they evolve.

Hannes Liebe, Regional President, APJMEA, at IFS, said: "Hoshizaki is undertaking the modernization of its IT foundation with a forward-looking perspective, in response to the evolving environment surrounding the manufacturing industry. By establishing a modern, standardized ERP foundation, the company will make the use of industrial AI a practical option to support the next stage of manufacturing advancement, strengthening Hoshizaki's sustainable competitive advantage."

Tetsuya Kawai, Managing Director, Manufacturing Industries Solutions Division at NEC, said: "NEC has continuously supported Hoshizaki's core business operations through the implementation of IFS solutions. We are pleased to support Hoshizaki's upgrade to IFS Cloud as a strategic partner as it embarks on its business transformation journey. Through this collaboration, we will contribute our experience in large-scale manufacturing IT transformation to help build a stable and scalable ERP foundation. This platform will enable Hoshizaki to enhance operational efficiency while creating new value through the application of Industrial AI."

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