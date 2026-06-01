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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AMD bundles Carbice Ice Pad with relaunched Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor

June 01, 2026 | 14:51
(0) user say
Carbice announced that its Ice Pad carbon nanotube thermal interface material is shipping with the relaunched special edition AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor.

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbice, a U.S.-based developer and supplier of next-generation carbon nanotube thermal interface materials (TIMs) and high-performance cooling solutions, today announced that the Carbice Ice Pad is shipping with the relaunched special edition 10th Anniversary AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D chip. The bundle brings Carbice's vertically aligned carbon nanotube technology directly to gamers, enabling consistent system performance and long-term reliability. At a time when rising memory costs are making upgrades more expensive, this solution helps extend the life of existing PCs, giving consumers the flexibility to maintain and get more value from their current systems.

Thermal paste providers recommend periodic repasting to maintain peak performance as the material can dry out and be pushed out from between the CPU and heatsink, creating gaps that trap heat and cause throttling. Similarly, dry graphite thermal pads can be brittle, making installation difficult, and delamination causes loss of contact with the chip over time. Carbice's Ice Pad offers an affordable, maintenance-free solution that eliminates the need for reapplication or ongoing performance monitoring. It uses vertically aligned carbon nanotubes that remain structurally stable, connected, and conductive over time. This enables reliable, consistent thermal performance from day one through the full lifetime of the system, rather than performance that degrades after initial use.

"Every PC builder has experienced performance drop-off over time with no clear explanation," said Baratunde Cola, CEO and founder of Carbice. "The Ice Pad removes those failure modes by design. Pairing this technology with the Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D allows gamers to get long-lasting performance from one of the most beloved chips on the market."

The Carbice Ice Pad is designed for desktop CPUs to deliver:

  • Lifetime reliability. Consistent thermal performance throughout the lifetime of a device.
  • Peel–and–stick installation. Simple and clean installation, without the guesswork.
  • Sustainable design. Manufactured using waste carbon gas and recycled aluminum in a circular production process.
  • Cleaner resale. Components stay clean and detach easily, preserving the condition and resale value of computer parts.

The relaunched AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D is for gamers who want a powerful CPU without leaving the AM4 platform for newer generations, especially as AI-driven demand and supply chain constraints make upgrading from DDR4 to DDR5 memory expensive and requiring a new motherboard. When combined with the Carbice Ice Pad, gamers will have one fewer component to worry about replacing or monitoring.

"The Carbice Ice Pad fundamentally changes how gamers can think about system performance over time," said David McAfee, CVP and GM, Ryzen CPU and Radeon Graphics, AMD. "The ease of installation and long-term reliability mean that the performance delivered out of the box is the performance users can expect months and years down the line. Carbice is an exciting upgrade for AMD customers."

The AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D with the Carbice Ice Pad will be available later this year. The Ice Pad is currently available pre–applied in gaming desktop PCs from CyberPowerPC, and will soon be available from Noctua as standalone pads for purchase and use with AMD Ryzen™ processors.

To learn more about Carbice solutions, visit carbice.com.

By PR Newswire

Carbice Corporation

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Thermal interface material Carbon nanotube Highperformance cooling

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