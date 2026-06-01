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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cyient acquires TAO Digital to add AI-native engineering capabilities

June 01, 2026 | 14:45
(0) user say
Cyient entered an agreement to acquire TAO Digital, enhancing its portfolio with AI-native data and lifecycle engineering capabilities for digital transformation.

HYDERABAD, India, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TAO Digital Solutions Inc., an AI‑native data and product engineering solutions firm headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close by Q2 FY27.

Founded in 2022, TAO Digital has scaled at a remarkable pace into a trusted partner for leading global enterprises, with presence in the United States, Canada, India, Taiwan, and in Europe. TAO Digital solves large and complex business and technology challenges for its customers across Automotive, Hi-Tech, and HealthTech sectors among others. Their deep expertise in data engineering, AI-enabled platform solutions, digitization, and cloud services rooted in customer centricity enables innovative and transformational outcomes for customers at pace and at scale.

TAO Digital brings two synergistic capabilities that are central to Cyient's Intelligent Engineering proposition

  • AI and Data Engineering enabling enterprise-grade AI adoption through data and platform modernisation, GenAI production deployment, and AI lifecycle operations across industries
  • Digital and Product Engineering spanning cloud-native platforms, application modernisation, platform engineering, and quality engineering at global scale

Cyient and TAO Digital will help clients pivot efficiently to a data ready state to drive AI‑enabled scale that is built on robust data foundations delivering accelerated outcomes and sustained competitive advantage.

Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and CEO, Cyient, "This acquisition marks a transformative moment for Cyient, elevating us into a select group of partners who can credibly deliver AI-native engineering at a global scale. It allows us to offer customers something rare: domain know-how with data engineering solutions i.e., over three decades of engineering heritage in the world's most complex industries, fused with AI-native data and lifecycle engineering capabilities built for how enterprise systems are being engineered today. The acquisition strengthens our presence in Automotive, Hi-Tech, HealthTech sectors, expands our customer footprint significantly in North America, and expands our delivery reach across regions. It is a significant milestone in the execution of our strategy focused on growth driven by deep domain strength, AI acceleration, and portfolio expansion, while equally strengthening our proposition of Intelligent Engineering for our customers."

Rajkumar Velagapudi, Founder & CEO, TAO Digital, said, "Since founding TAO Digital in 2022, we have built deep, trusted relationships with some of the world's most demanding enterprises, earning a strong reputation for engineering quality and continuous innovation. Joining Cyient takes that to a new level. Cyient's global reach, the strength of its customer portfolio, and its decades of technical excellence provide the ideal platform to amplify what TAO Digital does best. We share a genuine commitment to delivering enhanced value for customers through strong execution and partnership. I am excited about what we will build together."

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com and www.taodigitalsolutions.com.

By PR Newswire

Cyient

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TagTag:
Cyient TAO Digital Cyient engineering capabilities TAO digital solutions

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