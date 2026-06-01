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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MICROIP debuts AI vehicle system business group at COMPUTEX 2026

June 01, 2026 | 14:33
(0) user say
MICROIP will unveil its AI Vehicle System Business Group and edge AI innovations at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei from June 2 to 5.

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROIP (TPEx: 7796), specializing in AI software and ASIC design services, will unveil its "AI Vehicle System Business Group" at COMPUTEX 2026 (Booth A1215a, TWTC Hall 1, June 2-5). Echoing the "AI Together" theme, the showcase focuses on edge AI, smart mobility, and cross-platform applications.

Emphasizing the concept of "software driving hardware," Chairman Dr. James Yang noted that software design services will lead the edge AI market. He highlighted that the core challenge of AI implementation is the "process fragmentation" between software development workflows and underlying heterogeneous hardware, making deep integration the key to substantial commercial value.

Smart Automotive Safety & Dual AI Platforms

The new AI Vehicle System Business Group will showcase flagship automotive hardware with automatic calibration. The system offers "triple safety protection," including front-vehicle traffic light recognition, rear-vehicle blind spot warning, and in-cabin driver fatigue detection, alongside 360-degree multi-channel AI recognition. These solutions are ideal for smart fleet management and commercial safety monitoring.

MICROIP will also demonstrate its dual AI software platforms. AIVO, a no-code drag-and-drop vision platform, will showcase real-world applications for public transit monitoring, smart drones, and factory SOP inspections. To eliminate hardware limitations, the XEdgAI platform allows seamless deployment across mainstream chips like NVIDIA Jetson, Intel Core Ultra, and Axelera AI Metis, reducing vendor lock-in risks.

ASIC Design & Ecosystem Partnerships

For chip design, MICROIP's "CATS Customized ASIC Technology and Solutions" integrates advanced AI EDA tools to assist R&D teams in shortening chip time-to-market by 6 to 9 months. At the event, MICROIP will offer a "Free ASIC Design Technical Consulting Service," providing exclusive PPA optimization analysis to evaluate integration possibilities.

To propel the edge AI industry from chip to field deployment, MICROIP is expanding its global ecosystem. MICROIP partnered with industrial PC major AAEON to demonstrate real-time production line monitoring using the RT-621R rackmount chassis. Additionally, MICROIP partnered with neuromorphic AI chip pioneer BrainChip to develop low-power AI models and tactical edge radar classification technology.

Visit www.micro-ip.com.

By PR Newswire

MICROIP

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TagTag:
MICROIP AI Vehicle System Edge AI innovations Smart Automotive Safety

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