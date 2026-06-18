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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SeABank raises charter capital to $1.32 billion

June 18, 2026 | 15:56
(0) user say
SeABank has increased its charter capital to VND34.29 trillion ($1.32 billion), strengthening its financial position for future expansion.
SeABank raises charter capital to $1.32 billion

The State Bank of Vietnam issued Decision No.1269/QD-NHNN on June 12, amending the bank's charter capital information in its establishment and operation licence. The increase was announced on June 17.

Accordingly, SeABank's charter capital has increased from approximately $1.09 billion to approximately $1.32 billion, an increase of about $225 million. The capital increase was carried out through the issuance of 583.8 million shares to existing shareholders at a ratio of 20.5202 per cent, funded by accumulated undistributed after-tax profits as at December 31, 2025, according to SeABank's audited separate financial statements for 2025.

The capital increase is part of the roadmap approved by SeABank's 2026 AGM. In the next phase, SeABank plans to further increase its charter capital through the issuance of up to 40 million ESOP shares at a price of no less than VND10,000 per share, reserved for management personnel meeting defined criteria in terms of work performance, professional competence, and commitment to the Bank.

In the context of increasingly stringent requirements for capital adequacy and digital transformation, the additional capital is expected to help SeABank improve safety ratios, expand business scale, and increase investment in technology infrastructure, laying a stronger foundation for the bank's growth in the period ahead.

With a strengthened financial foundation following the capital increase, SeABank will continue to focus on expanding its retail banking business, accelerating digital transformation, and improving the quality of products and services to better meet customer needs, while delivering sustainable value for shareholders and stakeholders.

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