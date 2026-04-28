IF Coconut creates Merlion collectibles from recycled plastic

Contributing at least 30 IF bottles (labels removed and cleaned) Pre-registering by 17 April 2026. Dropping off the cleaned empty bottles between 21–22 April 2026.

6 Battery Road, Singapore, 049909 19 Tuas View Square, Singapore 637564

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 – As Singapore accelerates efforts to tackle plastic waste and advance its circular economy ambitions, IF, a globally recognised coconut water brand established in Thailand and renowned for its commitment to product quality and innovation, has launched The IF-inity Movement. A first-of-its-kind initiative that transforms post-consumer plastic into ultra-limited collectible art, while inviting the public in Singapore to take part in the creation process through a circular, community-led approach.Anchored on the message "Turning Waste to Wonders," the campaign will culminate in a flagship public event on 29 April 2026 at Ocean Financial Centre Plaza Atrium from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM, where the brand will unveil 40 ultra-limited Fortune Merlion collectibles, each crafted from recycled IF bottles and caps. Designed as both a cultural icon and a sustainability statement, each piece embodies the transformation of waste into something meaningful, bridging creativity, environmental responsibility, and public participation.Additionally, IF will unveil a one-of-a-kind Gold Edition Fortune Merlion collectible, paired with a IF Coconut Magnet, at Pop Toy Show 2026 - one of Southeast Asia's largest and most influential collectible and designer toy events, drawing thousands of creative fans, collectors, and industry tastemakers each year. Exclusively featured at UNIPLAY's booth, this single gold‑finished piece stands apart from the 40‑unit collection not only for its craftsmanship but also for its purpose: 100% of proceeds from its sale will be donated to the Pan Pacific Conservation Foundation (PPCF) to support regional environmental protection and conservation efforts.Inviting the Public into the Creation ProcessLeading up to the main reveal on 29 April 2026, IF Coconut rolled out a series of public activations from 2 to 28 April 2026, inviting the community to participate directly in the recycling journey.Members of the public also took part as Co-Creators to stand a chance to receive the ultra-limited IF-inity Fortune Merlion by:From these submissions, the first five entries were selected, subject to meeting the eligibility and submission requirements, to receive the ultra-limited IF-inity Fortune Merlion. Selected Co-Creators will also be invited to attend the main event, where they will complete their collectible by injecting and "snapping" their IF Coconut Magnet onto the Merlion, marking the final step in transforming plastic waste into a finished piece of art.Beyond the Co-Creator programme, members of the public can also participate as regular contributors by depositing any cleaned PET bottles at IF-inity recycling pods located atRegistration for The IF-inity Movement event on 29 April can be completed via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/the-if-inity-movement-tickets-1985795073521"The IF-inity Movement was inspired by a simple belief - that small actions, when multiplied across a community, can drive meaningful environmental change. At IF Coconut, we saw an opportunity to transform everyday waste, such as plastic bottles and caps, into something purposeful. Through our collaboration withwe are giving new life to discarded materials by reimagining them into commemorative collectibles inspired by the Merlion, an iconic symbol of Singapore. This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainability, and we hope it will inspire more people to embrace circular practices and contribute to a more sustainable future." said Pongsakorn Pongsak, Chief Executive Officer of IFBH Limited.The Grand Reveal: 40 Collectibles, One CommunityThe IF-inity Movement will culminate in a public event on 29 April 2026, which will feature the first unveiling of the IF-inity Fortune Merlion collectibles, alongside an interactive recycling experience led by PLASTIFY, where all attendees can "inject" and bring home their own IF Coconut Magnet in 30 seconds.For the five selected Co-Creators eligible for the IF-inity Fortune Merlions, they will also take part in a special moment to complete their collectible by "snapping" the IF Coconut Magnets onto the Merlion, marking the final step in transforming waste into a finished piece of art.The 40 Fortune Merlion collectibles are not available for retail and will be exclusively distributed as part of The IF-inity Movement, including a limited number allocated to selected Co-Creators from the public and one exclusive gold-edition at Pop Toy Show 2026.Closing the Loop Through Waste and Merlion MetamorphosisAccording to the National Environment Agency, in Singapore alone, 957 million kg of plastic waste was generated in 2024, with only 5% recycled. Against this backdrop, The IF-inity Movement aims to reframe waste not as an endpoint, but as the beginning of a new lifecycle, demonstrating how collective action, design, and innovation can come together to create impact.At the heart of the initiative is a full lifecycle transformation process that converts post-consumer plastic into limited-edition collectibles. Through a multi-step journey, spanning bottle collection, shredding, material processing, filament production, and 3D printing, discarded plastics are reimagined into tangible works.A total of 1,200 PET bottles and 600 HDPE caps (weighing 21.5kg in total) are recycled into 40 ultra-limited Fortune Merlion collectibles and accompanying IF Coconut Magnets. Each piece carries a symbolic narrative of renewal, transformation, and shared responsibility.The IF-inity Movement brings together a network of collaborators across design, sustainability, and production. The Fortune Merlion collectible is crafted using PET plastic filaments by UNIPLAY, while PLASTIFY leads the recycling of HDPE bottle caps into the magnetic IF Coconut. Supporting partners include ASYPHER Studios (campaign strategist and orchestrators), Advance Recycling (plastic shredding and material recovery), Greenfinity (PET Plastic filament transformation), and PlasticTinkers (3D printing).

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