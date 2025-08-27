Corporate

IDC crowns Trend Micro exposure king

August 27, 2025 | 14:24
As ransomware surged, the report handed CISOs a silver bullet—will budgets follow the badge?
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, is today delighted to announce it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment* for its Cyber Risk Exposure Management offering.

To learn more about Trend Micro's leadership in this IDC MarketScape,, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/idc-marketscape-exposure-management

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Running a successful business is all about managing risk effectively. With our exposure management solution, organizations are empowered to proactively understand and manage exposure across their entire environment from a single location. It's compliance and risk management made easy to help align cybersecurity to business and innovation objectives."

The IDC MarketScape highlights several strengths for Trend:
  • "Trend Micro combines native security posture management tools with several third-party integrations to provide exposure telemetry to CREM, bringing many types of exposure, including those in identities, into a centralized platform. Users can also create Vision One playbooks for automated endpoint and account remediation tasks."
  • "Users may launch the Trend Companion GenAI assistant to ask natural language questions about the exposures in the platform as well as suggestions for making themselves more secure. Suggested prompts are available and depend on where the user is in the platform."
The IDC MarketScape notes, "Trend Vision One Cyber Risk Exposure Management is particularly well suited for enterprises aiming to consolidate security tools and automate remediation, with the added ability to report on compliance requirements within the Trend Micro ecosystem. The solution is an optimal fit for buyers that value integrated asset discovery, predictive analytics, and automated response within a single platform, especially where reducing operational silos and achieving measurable risk reduction are strategic priorities."

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment, #US52994525IDC, August 2025

https://www.trendmicro.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Trend Micro

trendmicro trendvisionone visionone cybersecurity

ptbv2020