Tanoto Foundation convenes leaders to strengthen global ECED ecosystem

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025 – Tanoto Foundation convened government leaders, international organisations, researchers, and civil society at the 2025 International Symposium on Early Childhood Education and Development (ECED), in Jakarta under the theme "ECED Ecosystem Synergy in Promoting the Best Start in Life."



The symposium comes at a critical moment, as shared challenges across health, nutrition, education, and caregiving continue to shape early childhood development outcomes in Indonesia and globally, where many young children continue to face barriers to healthy development, from gaps in nutrition and care to limited access to quality early learning.



These challenges highlight the need for closer coordination across health, education, parenting, and social protection to ensure children receive holistic and equitable support from the earliest years.



Without strong cross-sector collaboration, Indonesia risks losing momentum in building its human capital and realising its demographic dividend towards Indonesia Emas 2045.



In partnership with key government ministries and cross-sector organisations, Tanoto Foundation convened the symposium as a platform to align policy, practice, and evidence across sectors, bringing together representatives from central and local government, international organisations, academia, civil society, and philanthropy.



The symposium featured two main discussion tracks focused on health and education, and parenting in early childhood.



The morning segment, "Synergising Health and Education for ECED", focused on integrating health, nutrition, and early learning services, highlighting innovations in growth and development monitoring, nutrition interventions, and early stimulation within primary service systems.



The afternoon session, "Parenting and Early Learning", placed families and caregivers at the centre of the ECED ecosystem, exploring responsive caregiving, interaction-based learning, and policy support to strengthen parents' capacity to nurture children's development.



Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin officially opened the symposium, emphasising the decisive importance of early childhood for national development.



"The age of 0 to 5 years is a highly decisive phase in determining whether a person will grow into a healthy, intelligent adult who can contribute to the nation, including to increase per capita income," the Minister said.



"If we do not act quickly, we risk missing Indonesia's demographic dividend. This is our responsibility to our children."



The Government of Indonesia has reaffirmed early childhood development as a national priority through the Long-Term National Development Plan 2025 to 2045 and the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2025 to 2029, with Holistic and Integrated Early Childhood Development (PAUD-HI) designated as a key performance indicator.



Opening the afternoon session, Indonesian Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, Arifatul Choiri Fauzi, highlighted the symposium's contribution to policy strengthening.



"This forum brings together strategic cross sector perspectives. We encourage the resulting recommendations to be used to strengthen policies, regulations, and service innovations for early childhood development," she said.



Indonesian Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Stella Christie, underscored the importance of science-based parenting and high-quality interaction.



"Caregiving with optimal interaction between children and caregivers has the greatest potential to maximise child development," she said. "No technology, including artificial intelligence, can replace the power of human interaction."



She added that children learn through curiosity, imitation, and everyday experiences, making responsive and evidence-based parenting critical for brain development and lifelong learning.



CEO of Tanoto Foundation Benny Lee reaffirmed the Foundation's long-term commitment to early childhood development as a cornerstone of human potential.



"The early years are when the foundations of brain development, health, and character are formed," Benny said.



"This is not the work of one institution. It requires a truly supportive ecosystem built through collaboration among government, civil society, academia, and philanthropy."



He emphasised that Tanoto Foundation, founded by Sukanto Tanoto, Founder and Chairman of Royal Golden Eagle (RGE), views early childhood development as a primary investment, where collective action can deliver lasting and sustainable impact. "This symposium is about ensuring that every child receives the strongest possible start in life, every parent receives the support they need, and every sector moves forward together," he said.



The symposium brought together up to 200 participants, with speakers from government, development organisations, academia, research institutions, and philanthropy.



