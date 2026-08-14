Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huong Viet Properties unveils Palm River apartment precinct

August 14, 2026 | 11:36
(0) user say
Huong Viet Properties launched Palm River, a new residential precinct within Palm City in eastern Ho Chi Minh City, alongside strategic market development partners.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2026 - Huong Viet Properties has launched Palm River, a new riverside apartment precinct within Palm City in eastern Ho Chi Minh City, and announced strategic partners supporting its market development.

Artist's impression of Palm City, featuring Palm River, a new riverside apartment precinct.
Artist's impression of Palm City, featuring Palm River, a new riverside apartment precinct.

Covering 30.6 hectares in Binh Trung Ward, Palm City is planned as a multifunctional township integrating residential, commercial, education, healthcare, office and public amenities. The development is envisioned as an "all-in-one" ecosystem meeting residents' daily living, learning, working, shopping and entertainment needs.

Palm River covers 1.9 hectares and comprises four 36-storey towers with two basement levels. About 60% of the precinct is allocated to greenery, water features and public spaces, with a site coverage ratio of approximately 40%.

The precinct occupies one of the remaining riverside land parcels in eastern Ho Chi Minh City. Palm City has nearly three kilometres of river frontage, with Palm River offering the longest direct river frontage within the township.

Inspired by the natural flow of water, Palm River integrates architecture, landscape and living spaces. The towers are arranged to maximise river views, natural light and ventilation, with nearly 80% of apartments being corner units.

The development offers studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses and shophouses, with more than 40 amenities including swimming pools, Sky Onsen, spa, yoga and fitness facilities, cinema, golf simulator, clubhouse and riverside relaxation areas.

Palm River also benefits from Palm City's wider ecosystem of more than 100 amenities covering education, retail, services, entertainment and lifestyle needs.

Nguyen Si Toan, Executive Director of the High-Rise Residential Real Estate Business Division at Huong Viet Properties, said Palm River was designed to create a resort-style riverside living environment integrating nature, water, architecture and amenities.

Palm River's riverside setting is complemented by improving infrastructure in eastern Ho Chi Minh City, enhancing connectivity to Long Thanh International Airport and the wider Southern Key Economic Region.

According to Huong Viet Properties, Palm River would contribute to completing Palm City's multifunctional township ecosystem while adding residential, landscape and lifestyle offerings.

The company also announced strategic partners supporting the project's market development, saying their expertise and connectivity would strengthen the project's presence.

Palm River commenced construction on June 16, 2026, with handover scheduled for Q1 2029.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huong Viet Properties

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Huong Viet Properties Palm River Ho Chi Minh City

Related Contents

KCN Vietnam expands industrial footprint with KCN Song Than 3

KCN Vietnam expands industrial footprint with KCN Song Than 3

VIFC investment conference focuses on unlocking capital flows

VIFC investment conference focuses on unlocking capital flows

LAPP makes Vietnam move as manufacturing booms

LAPP makes Vietnam move as manufacturing booms

Keppel transfers its stakes in Empire City

Keppel transfers its stakes in Empire City

Swan Lake production returns to Ho Chi Minh City

Swan Lake production returns to Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City's FIEs rise by 41 per cent over five years

Ho Chi Minh City's FIEs rise by 41 per cent over five years

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Huong Viet Properties unveils Palm River apartment precinct

Huong Viet Properties unveils Palm River apartment precinct

XTransfer surpasses one million enterprise clients globally

XTransfer surpasses one million enterprise clients globally

Kuehne+Nagel expands Cambodian logistics capacity with new facility

Kuehne+Nagel expands Cambodian logistics capacity with new facility

Bora Group posts record NT$5,889m second-quarter revenue

Bora Group posts record NT$5,889m second-quarter revenue

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020