Huong Viet Properties unveils Palm River apartment precinct

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2026 - Huong Viet Properties has launched Palm River, a new riverside apartment precinct within Palm City in eastern Ho Chi Minh City, and announced strategic partners supporting its market development.

Artist's impression of Palm City, featuring Palm River, a new riverside apartment precinct.

Covering 30.6 hectares in Binh Trung Ward, Palm City is planned as a multifunctional township integrating residential, commercial, education, healthcare, office and public amenities. The development is envisioned as an "all-in-one" ecosystem meeting residents' daily living, learning, working, shopping and entertainment needs.Palm River covers 1.9 hectares and comprises four 36-storey towers with two basement levels. About 60% of the precinct is allocated to greenery, water features and public spaces, with a site coverage ratio of approximately 40%.The precinct occupies one of the remaining riverside land parcels in eastern Ho Chi Minh City. Palm City has nearly three kilometres of river frontage, with Palm River offering the longest direct river frontage within the township.Inspired by the natural flow of water, Palm River integrates architecture, landscape and living spaces. The towers are arranged to maximise river views, natural light and ventilation, with nearly 80% of apartments being corner units.The development offers studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses and shophouses, with more than 40 amenities including swimming pools, Sky Onsen, spa, yoga and fitness facilities, cinema, golf simulator, clubhouse and riverside relaxation areas.Palm River also benefits from Palm City's wider ecosystem of more than 100 amenities covering education, retail, services, entertainment and lifestyle needs.Nguyen Si Toan, Executive Director of the High-Rise Residential Real Estate Business Division at Huong Viet Properties, said Palm River was designed to create a resort-style riverside living environment integrating nature, water, architecture and amenities.Palm River's riverside setting is complemented by improving infrastructure in eastern Ho Chi Minh City, enhancing connectivity to Long Thanh International Airport and the wider Southern Key Economic Region.According to Huong Viet Properties, Palm River would contribute to completing Palm City's multifunctional township ecosystem while adding residential, landscape and lifestyle offerings.The company also announced strategic partners supporting the project's market development, saying their expertise and connectivity would strengthen the project's presence.Palm River commenced construction on June 16, 2026, with handover scheduled for Q1 2029.

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